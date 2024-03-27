Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, March 27

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Isaiah Hartenstein over 9.5 rebounds (-118) at Raptors

FanDuel, 4:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Mitchell Robinson will be back for this game, but I don't expect him to affect Hartenstein's minutes out of the gate. Toronto has been the worst team on the glass over the past 10 games, specifically allowing the most rebounds to centers across the past 30 days. Hartenstein has played 24+ minutes in six straight, averaging 10.0 rebounds during this stretch.

Jaden McDaniels over 1.5 steals (+164) vs. Pistons

FanDuel, 4:25 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Pistons are shorthanded, and that won't help them generate cohesive offense. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the most steals to opponents, specifically the most to power forwards and fifth-most to small forwards across the past 30 days. That sets up well for McDaniels, who is an excellent defender at forward. Across his past seven games, he's averaging 1.3 steals.

Nicolas Claxton O23.5 PTS+REB vs. WAS (-120)

BetMGM, 2:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: This is one of my favorite props for tonight's monster slate, as we continue to target the Wizards' defense – specifically against big men. Washington allows the most combined points and assists to the center position this season while ranking dead-last in defensive rating since the All-Star break. Claxton is averaging 13.3 boards per game against Washington this season and has gone over this number in three of the last five games and nine of the last 13 in the month of March.