Best NBA Bets and Expert Picks for April 21

OG Anunoby over 2.5 steals + blocks (-165, Hard Rock)

Pistons at Knicks, 7:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Anunoby was all over the place defensively in Game 1, with five steals and two blocks. The advanced stats pan out well too, as he led the team in deflections (7) and tied for the most contested two-pointers (6).

Nick Whalen: Game 1 turned into more of a Jalen Brunson takeover game in the second half, but Towns should continue to be a focal point, offensively. Detroit doesn't have a good matchup for him – the Pistons started Tobias Harris on Towns in Game 1 – and that becomes even more of a concern with Isaiah Stewart (knee) questionable to play tonight. Even if this ends up as a lower-scoring game, I like Towns to get off to a fast start and push for a 25-plus-point night.

Clippers at Nuggets, 10:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: We're keeping it simple here. James Harden ended up shouldering much of the scoring burden in Game 1, while Leonard took just 15 shots, three threes and three free-throws. By Leonard's standards, it was a sub-par performance, and he still finished with 22 points. I expect a more aggressive and higher-volume night from Leonard in what suddenly feels like somewhat of a must-win for the Clippers.

