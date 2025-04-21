NBA Betting
Today's NBA Bets & Expert Picks for Monday, April 21: Must-See Tips and Odds

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Updated on April 21, 2025 5:46PM EST
This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets and Expert Picks for April 21

OG Anunoby over 2.5 steals + blocks (-165, Hard Rock)

Pistons at Knicks, 7:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Anunoby was all over the place defensively in Game 1, with five steals and two blocks. The advanced stats pan out well too, as he led the team in deflections (7) and tied for the most contested two-pointers (6).

Karl-Anthony Towns O23.5 PTS (-110, DraftKings)

Pistons at Knicks, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Game 1 turned into more of a Jalen Brunson takeover game in the second half, but Towns should continue to be a focal point, offensively. Detroit doesn't have a good matchup for him – the Pistons started Tobias Harris on Towns in Game 1 – and that becomes even more of a concern with Isaiah Stewart (knee) questionable to play tonight. Even if this ends up as a lower-scoring game, I like Towns to get off to a fast start and push for a 25-plus-point night. 

Kawhi Leonard O24.5PTS (-110, DraftKings)

Clippers at Nuggets, 10:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: We're keeping it simple here. James Harden ended up shouldering much of the scoring burden in Game 1, while Leonard took just 15 shots, three threes and three free-throws. By Leonard's standards, it was a sub-par performance, and he still finished with 22 points. I expect a more aggressive and higher-volume night from Leonard in what suddenly feels like somewhat of a must-win for the Clippers.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
