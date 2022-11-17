NBA Best Bets Today: Free Expert NBA Picks for Thursday, November 17

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Damian Lillard over 3.5 threes (+135)

BetMGM, 4:07 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Nets allow the fourth-most made threes per 100 possessions (13.7), and this feels like a matchup that Lillard should exploit with nobody to guard him in the backcourt. He's making 3.7 threes per game this season, but if you take away the opener, where he went 1-for-8, Lillard is making 4.0 triples per contest.

Trail Blazers -2.5 vs. Nets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30am CT

Nick Whalen: Just when it looked like the Nets were making some progress under Jacque Vaughn, things have sputtered this week in back-to-back losses to the Lakers and Kings. Tuesday's loss was particularly alarming, as the Nets allowed 153 points and managed only 121 of their own. Brooklyn is essentially a one-man show at this point, and while Kyrie Irving could be back this weekend, I don't like Kevin Durant's chances to out-duel the Blazers by himself.

Three-leg parlay: Trail Blazers money line versus Nets, Kevin Durant over 43.5 points + rebounds + assists, Damian Lillard over 31.5 points + assists (+410)

Caesar's Sportsbook- 12:15 P.M. EST

Michael Gillow: Without Kyrie Irving, Durant will have to shoulder the offensive load to avoid a third straight loss. However, as Durant admitted, the Nets don't currently have the roster to overcome the NBA's top teams. Lillard has tallied at least 31.5 points in each of his last three games and is still the focal point of the team's offense.