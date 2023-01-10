NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert NBA Picks for Tuesday, Jan. 10

NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert NBA Picks for Tuesday, Jan. 10

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
January 10, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Oklahoma City Thunder +2.0 at Miami Heat

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: This line opened a few points higher, but I'm surprised it hasn't moved a bit more in favor of OKC after Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry were all ruled out. Miami should still be able to put up a fight, but OKC is the second-best ATS team in the league this season, behind only Indiana. As a road dog, the Thunder are 10-5 ATS, while Miami is a league-worst 6-13-1 ATS at home this season.

Wendell Carter under 8.5 rebounds (-120) at Portland

DraftKings, 2:54 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'll start off by saying my initial bet was OKC +2 before I saw Nick took it, so I endorse that for all the reasons he stated. But, for some variety, I decided to take another bet. The Blazers allow opponents to grab the third-fewest rebounds in the NBA, largely fueled by Jusuf Nurkic's glass-cleaning ability. Carter is averaging 9.1 rebounds per game as a starter, so this number feels fair.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
