NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Monday, Oct. 24

Jason Shebilske 
Nick Whalen 
October 24, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Kelly Olynyk OVER 15.5 points (-110) at Houston

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2PM CT

Nick Whalen: I know, I know, everyone is talking about Kelly Olynyk player props. The Jazz are off to a red-hot start and already own wins over Denver, Minnesota and New Orleans. They now match up against the worst defense in the league thus far, and a team that's also without its starting center. As long as Olynyk is able to avoid foul trouble, this should be a great spot for him, as well as Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen.

James Harden Over 22.5 points (-115) vs. Pacers

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:15 PM CT

Jason Shebilske: Harden had an inefficient game against the Spurs on Saturday, shooting just 22.2 percent from the floor en route to a season-low 12 points. However, the 33-year-old averaged 33.0 points per game over his first two appearances of the year while converting 57.9 percent of his field-goal attempts over that stretch. The 76ers are 12-point favorites at home during Monday's matchup against the Pacers, so it's possible that Harden sees a slight decrease in minutes if Philadelphia pulls ahead early on. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Harden maintain a relatively sizable workload to ensure that the Sixers don't begin the season with an 0-4 record.

Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019 as his first position covering fantasy sports. In addition to RotoWire, he writes for Sports Broadcast Journal.
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company (counting his days as an intern at the University of Wisconsin), Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. In addition to co-hosting RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts, Nick also hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
