NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Monday, Oct. 24

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Kelly Olynyk OVER 15.5 points (-110) at Houston

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2PM CT

Nick Whalen: I know, I know, everyone is talking about Kelly Olynyk player props. The Jazz are off to a red-hot start and already own wins over Denver, Minnesota and New Orleans. They now match up against the worst defense in the league thus far, and a team that's also without its starting center. As long as Olynyk is able to avoid foul trouble, this should be a great spot for him, as well as Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen.

James Harden Over 22.5 points (-115) vs. Pacers

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:15 PM CT

Jason Shebilske: Harden had an inefficient game against the Spurs on Saturday, shooting just 22.2 percent from the floor en route to a season-low 12 points. However, the 33-year-old averaged 33.0 points per game over his first two appearances of the year while converting 57.9 percent of his field-goal attempts over that stretch. The 76ers are 12-point favorites at home during Monday's matchup against the Pacers, so it's possible that Harden sees a slight decrease in minutes if Philadelphia pulls ahead early on. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Harden maintain a relatively sizable workload to ensure that the Sixers don't begin the season with an 0-4 record.