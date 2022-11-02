NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Michael Gillow
Nick Whalen 
November 2, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Kevin Huerter over 2.5 threes (-146) at Miami

FanDuel, 3:16 PM CT

Alex Barutha: A lot factors into this one. De'Aaron Fox is out. That opens up more usage for Huerter -- 5.2 USG% increase; +1.6 3PA per 36 minutes with Fox off the court. He's already making 4.2 threes per game on 7.8 attempts. Miami also allows the second-most made threes (14.6) in the NBA, and they're on the second night of a back-to-back. Look for a tired Heat squad to struggle to prevent Huerter from launching from distance.

Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat – UNDER 220.5 points

DraftKings Sportsbook, Noon CT

Nick Whalen: This total is already down a full 6.0 points from where it opened, so I don't feel quite as good about this now as I did just a few hours ago, when it sat at 226.5. Either way, I think we get a low-scoring game between teams off to slow starts. Miami is playing on the second night of a back-to-back and could very well be without Tyler Herro, while the Kings have already ruled De'Aaron Fox – by far their best player thus far – out for this game.

Anfernee Simons OVER 24.5 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings Sportsbook, Noon CT

Nick Whalen: With Damian Lillard sidelined, Simons is easily the Blazers' most explosive scoring option. He's coming off of a 30-point effort against Houston on Friday, and the Blazers enter Wednesday's game with a full four days of rest. Meanwhile, Memphis is reeling after back-to-back losses to Utah and enters this game with the second-worst defense in the NBA. This is a great spot for Simons to reach 25 points for the third time in four games.

2-leg parlay: Evan Mobley over 1.5 steals + blocks (-174) and Toronto Raptors money line (-320) to give +107 overall odds

Caesar's Sportsbook at 3 PM EST.
Michael Gillow: Evan Mobley has recorded at least two steals + blocks in every game this season, including two blocks and a steal versus Boston last Friday. The Raptors' money line is more about who they are playing, or should I say who is not playing. The spurs will be missing Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, by far the team's two leading scorers.

