NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Wednesday, November 16

NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Wednesday, November 16

November 16, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Jamal Murray over 21.5 points vs. Knicks

BetMGM, 4:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Nikola Jokic being out opens up immense usage on Denver. I expect Murray to take more shots than usual. With Jokic off the floor, Murray averages 23.6 shots per 36 minutes and has a 37.5 USG%. Don't yet have a BetMGM account? Use our BetMGM Bonus Code!

Milwaukee Bucks -3.5 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:00pm CT

Nick Whalen: Milwaukee did not look good against the Hawks on Tuesday, but the Bucks could get both Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton back from injury tonight. Meanwhile, the Cavs are without Jarrett Allen, while Donovan Mitchell will be a game-time call. Milwaukee is 9-4 ATS this season, including 6-2 at home. Meanwhile, Cleveland is 1-2 ATS as a road dog and 4-4 ATS on the road overall.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 5.5 assists at Washington

BetMGM, 1:18 PM ET

Ken Crites: Washington's defense is over-rated, especially with Delon Wright out. I expect SGA and Giddey to embarrass Monte Morris and Bradley Beal tonight. SGA has been on a scoring heater as of late.  I think he chooses tonight to get his teammates more involved. I also think OKC is eager to bounce back after blowing a big lead in Boston Monday night.



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 28.5 points (-148) at Washington

Caesar's Sportsbook, 2:45 P.M. EST

Michael Gillow: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a scoring tear this year, as he has tallied over 28 points in all but four of his 13 games played this season. Gilgeous-Alexander has actually scored at least 33 points in four of his last five games. While the Wizards' defense has been solid overall this season, their backcourt duo of Monte Morris and Bradley Beal leaves a lot to be desired on the defensive end.

