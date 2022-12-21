NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NBA Best Bets Today - Free NBA Picks for Wednesday, December 21

NBA Best Bets Today - Free NBA Picks for Wednesday, December 21

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Michael Gillow
Nick Whalen 
December 21, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

LeBron James over 30.5 points (-110) at SAC

FanDuel, 5:02 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This mark is relatively high, but LeBron has scored 30-plus in four straight games. With both Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook sidelined, I think he'll be relied upon as much as ever to score. With AD and Westbrook off the court, LeBron has a 38% usage rate, which is an 8.0% increase. The Kings are also a middling defense, allowing the ninth-most points per game in the NBA.

Sign up with the FanDuel promo code link and get a welcome offer worth up to $2,500 for the holidays.

Buddy Hield O2.5 made threes vs. Celtics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: You're not getting a ton of value here, but that's the case with most player props. Hield has gone over this figure in nine straight games and is averaging 4.2 makes per game in that span.

Sign up today with the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code link and get a chance to win $150 in free bets.

Pascal Siakam over 24.5 points (FanDuel, -111) and TOR to win versus NYK (+110, DraftKings)

9:45 AM CT

Ken Crites: The Knicks face the Raptors tonight at home in the second of a back-to-back for New York. Spicy P has averaged 25.0 points per game for Toronto, and he's coming off a 38-point effort in Philly on Monday. That game ended in a frustrating OT loss for Toronto, who are now 13-18.  It's circle-the-wagons time for Toronto, and I expect them to have more fire than the tired Knicks. The Knicks blew out an injury-hobbled Warriors squad last night – I think they'll eat the cheese today and not take the Raptors as seriously as they should.

Bucks vs Cavaliers over 216.5 points (-110)

Caesars Sportsbook- 3:15 p.m. EST

Michael Gillow: Each of the last four games the Bucks have played in has had a total of points surpassing 216. With Khris Middleton being the only significant player expected to miss Wednesday's matchup, there should be plenty of offense to go around. The Cavaliers have posted at least 110 points in four of their last six games, with Donovan Mitchell averaging 31.4 over his last eight contests.

Sports bettors that have not yet signed up can redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL and get a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Michael Gillow
Michael Gillow
Michael Gillow is a breaking news writer for the NBA, WNBA, college basketball and college football for RotoWire. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in journalism. He loves everything about sports and is an avid sports-bettor.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA Yahoo DFS Advice: Who To Play, Avoid for Wednesday, Dec. 21
NBA Yahoo DFS Advice: Who To Play, Avoid for Wednesday, Dec. 21
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 21
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 21
NBA Fantasy Trade Tips - How and Why to Make a Deal
NBA Fantasy Trade Tips - How and Why to Make a Deal
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Duren's Upside, Breakout Candidates + Buy-Low on Middleton?
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Duren's Upside, Breakout Candidates + Buy-Low on Middleton?
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 21
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 21
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, December 21
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, December 21