NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Friday, January 19

Best Bets

Saddiq Bey over 2.5 threes (+135) at Heat

BetMGM, 4:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Miami's spot-up defense is third percentile, while 37% of Bey's usage comes from spot-up attempts. He's taken at least four triples in 26 straight games, making 1.9 per game at 30.4% percent during this stretch. That's poor efficiency, but he's streaky, so I like leaning on a potential for high volume against a team that gives up easy looks from distance. Plus, Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter are notably out for this game, and Bey takes 2.4 more threes per 36 minutes with both players off the court. In two prior matchups against the Heat this season, Bey averaged 2.0 makes on 7.5 attempts.

I'm taking the OVER on Tobias Harris scoring 15.5 points at Orlando

(FanDuel, -115, 3:55 ET)

Ken Crites: Harris is averaging 17.9 points per contest for the season, and 22.5 points over his past 11 games. Harris also scores better on the road than at home. With Magic SF Franz Wagner (ankle) out, Tobias will be facing Chuma Okeke. It's a favorable match-up. The Magic play solid defense (111.1 points allowed per game, 7th in the NBA), but the combo of Okeke at SF and Caleb Houstan at SG for the Magic should provide Harris plenty of scoring opportunities. The K-Train is a modest 19-16 this season, so certainly feel free to fade!

I'm taking the OVER on Dejounte Murray scoring 23.5 points at Miami

(FanDuel, -105, 4:10pm ET)

Ken Crites: Trae Young is out tonight. The Hawks will move Murray to PG and slot veteran Bogdan Bogdanovic next to him. Without Young, the Hawks are very thin at guard. I expect Murray to play 34+ minutes and take significantly more shots than the 17.2 per game he's been attempting this season. Murray will be facing 37-year-old Kyle Lowry at PG. Lowry's low-post defense is solid, but he should have trouble keeping up with the quicker Murray. This could be a great showcase game for Murray, as rumors are swirling that the Hawks are looking to deal the veteran guard.

I'm taking the OVER on D'Angelo Russell posting 23.5 points+assists versus the Nets

(FanDuel, -106, 4:20pm ET)

Ken Crites: Since returning to the starting lineup, Russell is averaging 27.3 points and 5.7 helpers. Granted, that's over just three games, but Coach Darvin Ham has stated he wants to stick with these five starters. Spencer Dinwiddie's play has been very inconsistent this season. I'm hoping Russell can light up the 30-year-old veteran when Dinwiddie cheats by helping guard LeBron or AD. Russell has also been scoring slightly better at home versus the road.