NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Friday, January 26

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 1.5 steals (+116) vs. Magic

Jalen Suggs over 1.5 steals (+140) at Grizzlies

FanDuel, 2:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Memphis and Orlando are tied for the third-highest turnover rate this month (15.1%), while Jackson is averaging 1.7 steals on 3.1 deflections, and Suggs is averaging 0.8 steals on 2.3 deflections. For Suggs, it's notable that he has four steals in the past three games after a four-game drought. With Markelle Fultz back in the fold, Suggs should be able to focus more on defense like he did at the start of the campaign. After getting zero steals in the first game of the season, he rattled off 19 in a row with at least one swipe, averaging 2.0 for that stretch.

Kawhi Leonard over 6.5 rebounds (-130) at Raptors

FanDuel, 3:02 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Toronto has been one of the worst rebounding teams in January, ranking 30th in offensive rebounding and 23rd in defensive rebounding. Those boards haven't typically been going to centers, however. The Raptors are allowing the second-most rebounds to power forwards over the past 30 days. Enter Leonard, who plays PF and is averaging 6.2 boards this season and is averaging 7.4 over the past five contests.

I'm taking the UNDER on DAL at ATL O/U at 244.0

(DraftKings, -110, 2:10 ET)

Ken Crites: This is based purely on the medical report. We already know Kyrie Irving is out with a thumb issue. Trae Young is questionable with concussion problems. Why would the Hawks, at 18-26, push Young? Josh Green (Mavs) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (Hawks) are fine replacements but won't bring the same firepower. In fact, Atlanta should play better defense without Young. Look for Luka to dominate, but the others will struggle. That said, the K-Train is a disappointing 21-20 on the year, so feel free to fade!

I'm taking the OVER on Jarrett Allen to post 28.5 points+rebounds

(FanDuel, -115, 2:30 ET)

Ken Crites: I can't quit Allen. The guy is on a 13-game double-double streak with Evan Mobley out. In Wednesday's match at Milwaukee, Allen delivered 21 points and 12 boards. Let's hope he's nearly that productive tonight. Over those 13 games, he's averaging 18.4 points and 14.1 boards (32.5 total), so 29 certainly seems attainable. Mobley is still out. And Giannis might be hobbled by back spams (he's a GTD). And I've always loved Allen's haircut – old-school!