NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Friday, January 26

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
January 26, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 1.5 steals (+116) vs. Magic

Jalen Suggs over 1.5 steals (+140) at Grizzlies

FanDuel, 2:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Memphis and Orlando are tied for the third-highest turnover rate this month (15.1%), while Jackson is averaging 1.7 steals on 3.1 deflections, and Suggs is averaging 0.8 steals on 2.3 deflections. For Suggs, it's notable that he has four steals in the past three games after a four-game drought. With Markelle Fultz back in the fold, Suggs should be able to focus more on defense like he did at the start of the campaign. After getting zero steals in the first game of the season, he rattled off 19 in a row with at least one swipe, averaging 2.0 for that stretch.

Kawhi Leonard over 6.5 rebounds (-130) at Raptors

FanDuel, 3:02 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Toronto has been one of the worst rebounding teams in January, ranking 30th in offensive rebounding and 23rd in defensive rebounding. Those boards haven't typically been going to centers, however. The Raptors are allowing the second-most rebounds to power forwards over the past 30 days. Enter Leonard, who plays PF and is averaging 6.2 boards this season and is averaging 7.4 over the past five contests.

I'm taking the UNDER on DAL at ATL O/U at 244.0

(DraftKings, -110, 2:10 ET)

Ken Crites: This is based purely on the medical report.  We already know Kyrie Irving is out with a thumb issue. Trae Young is questionable with concussion problems.  Why would the Hawks, at 18-26, push Young?  Josh Green (Mavs) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (Hawks) are fine replacements but won't bring the same firepower. In fact, Atlanta should play better defense without Young. Look for Luka to dominate, but the others will struggle.  That said, the K-Train is a disappointing 21-20 on the year, so feel free to fade!

I'm taking the OVER on Jarrett Allen to post 28.5 points+rebounds

(FanDuel, -115, 2:30 ET)

Ken Crites: I can't quit Allen.  The guy is on a 13-game double-double streak with Evan Mobley out.  In Wednesday's match at Milwaukee, Allen delivered 21 points and 12 boards.  Let's hope he's nearly that productive tonight.  Over those 13 games, he's averaging 18.4 points and 14.1 boards (32.5 total), so 29 certainly seems attainable. Mobley is still out.  And Giannis might be hobbled by back spams (he's a GTD). And I've always loved Allen's haircut – old-school!

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
