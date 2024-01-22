NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Monday, January 22

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
January 22, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

LaMelo Ball over 1.5 steals (+104) at Timberwolves

FanDuel, 5:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Minnesota has the third-highest TOV% this month, and I imagine they'll be more sloppy with Mike Conley sidelined. Ball has been racking up steals all season, averaging 1.8 per game. And over the past four games, he's averaging 3.3 swipes.

Jalen Suggs O11.5 points (+100) vs. Cavaliers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: Suggs finished with 11 points in 28 minutes against Miami on Sunday, but he shot just 1-of-6 from three and 4-of-11 from the field while dealing with some foul trouble. While the Cavs have been a strong defense of late, this should be a better matchup, pace-wise, and Suggs has also been significantly better at home this season compared to the road. At home, he's shooting 49.5 percent from the field (41.3% on the road) and putting up 14.8 points per game (11.4 on the road). The Magic will also be without Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris, which could give Suggs a decent minutes boost.

Milwaukee Bucks -12.0 at Detroit Pistons

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: I know the Bucks just failed to cover a big number against Detroit on Saturday, but I'll take the bait here – assuming Giannis (probable as of publication) plays, of course. On balance, Milwaukee has been one of the worst ATS teams in the NBA this season (16-25-1), but it's hard to imagine the Bucks allow Detroit to hang around for the second time in three nights and with Cade Cunningham unlikely to return. Keep in mind that Detroit banged in a season-high 21 three-pointers on Saturday, outscoring the Bucks 63-36 from beyond the arc. That's the recipe for a team like Detroit to hang in with Milwaukee, but it's unlikely to be repeated.

I'm taking the UNDER on Giannis Antetokounmpo posting 44.5 points+rebounds

(PointsBet, -115, 3:35 ET)

Ken Crites: Milwaukee tonight plays the second of two games at Detroit.  Yes, Detroit is terrible. And yes, when these two played Saturday, they finished with a super-high 141-135 final score.  And yet, Giannis still finished with "only" 31 points and 10 rebounds (41 total, NOT 45).    If the Bucks need that much production again from the Greek Freak to beat the 4-38 Pistons, then they really do have problems. The Pistons shot 57% from 3-point range in Saturday's game.  That can't possibly happen again. My hope is the Bucks learned their lesson Saturday and will blow out the Pistons early tonight, allowing Giannis and Lillard to miss much of the fourth quarter. But hey, I'm a modest 20-18 on the year, so feel free to fade!

Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
