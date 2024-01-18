NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Thursday, January 18

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Julius Randle over 42.5 points + rebounds + assists (-120) vs. Wizards

FanDuel, 5:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Randle has played well over the past six games, averaging 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists. In two prior matchups against Washington this season, he's averaged 30.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Not to mention, the Wizards will be missing their interior presence, Daniel Gafford, due to a concussion. That's bad news for a team who is already 28th in offensive rebounding and 30th in defensive rebounding over the past 30 days. And who is protecting the rim from Randle now -- Marvin Bagley?

Domantas Sabonis over 43.5 points + rebounds + assists (-111) vs. Pacers

FanDuel, 5:26 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Sabonis is on a heater. This month, he's averaging 22.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists. Indiana is a fast-paced team prone to giving up big games. Already in January, they've surrendered a 30/18/11 performance to Giannis Antetokounmpo and a 38/13/6 performance to Jayson Tatum. Sabonis should be next.

I'm taking the UNDER on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 31.5 points (DraftKings, +105, 3:45pm ET)

Ken Crites: The Jazz have figured something out. They've won six in a row and 12 of their last 14 games. Kris Dunn and his stellar defense is a big part of that success. Dunn was inserted into Utah's starting lineup exactly 14 games ago. What he lacks in scoring he makes up for with defensive tenacity. Now, I'm not saying Dunn will shut down SGA. But I do think Dunn will hassle Shai enough for OKC to hunt better match-ups, probably picking on Utah's big men. SGA has averaged 29.8 points over his last 10 games, so something shy of 32 certainly seems possible. The K-Train is a modest 17-15 on the season, so feel free to fade!

I'm taking the OVER on Nikola Vucevic posting 30.5 points+rebounds (FanDuel, -108, 3:55pm ET)

Ken Crites: Vooch is back, baby! (I'm the Telly Savalas of basketball prognosticators). And he's facing new starter Jontay Porter due to the injury to Jakob Poeltl. Despite being 24 years old, tonight will be Porter's 20th NBA contest. (Good on Porter for earning a two-way contract). I suspect Vucevic will also see plenty of 35-year-old Thad Young. I like Vooch's chances.

I'm taking the UNDER on Jordan Poole posting 21.5 points+rebounds+assists (FanDuel, -104, 4:13pm ET)

Ken Crites: Poole stinks -- how's that for deep analysis? More importantly, the Knicks play great defense. Their 110.9 points allowed per game is tied for third-best in the Association. And the addition of OG Anunoby made their defense even better. I can see the Knicks' suffocating pressure breaking Poole's will. (Did I mention Poole is making ~$31 million each of the next four years?). Tonight's game is at MSG and Poole has been playing worse on the road.