NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, Nov. 30

Best Bets

Thunder to cover 1Q spread of -1.5 (-115) vs. Lakers

DraftKings, 4:28 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is the second-best 1Q team (+15.9 net for OKC) going up against the second-worst 1Q team (-15.8 net for LAL). The Lakers are notably on a back-to-back in what is their fourth straight road game. Meanwhile, the Thunder have one day of rest, and this is just their fourth game in 11 days.

Bam Adebayo over 24.5 points (-102) vs. Pacers

FanDuel, 4:42 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a massive pace-up spot for the Heat, who are the 26th-fastest team going up against the fastest team in the Pacers. Not only that, but Indiana allows the second-most points per game to centers. Adebayo is averaging 23.3 points on the year, so I'm happy to take him going slightly over his typical production in this environment, even if Jimmy Butler ends up playing.

Bucks to win 1Q and game at Bulls (-110)

DraftKings, 4:46 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Bulls are the worst 1Q team in the NBA (-18 net), and the Bucks are favored to win this game by nine points. So, pairing the 1Q + the win gets you the typical -110 juice, which feels like great value to me given the directions these two teams are moving in lately.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 26.5 points (-106) vs. Jazz

FanDuel, 4:50 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Anthony Edwards is expected to miss this game, putting Towns in a position to have a monster outing against the shorthanded Jazz. With Edwards (and Jaden McDaniels) off the court, Towns boasts a 36.0 USG%, averaging 22.3 FGAs and 10.1 FTAs per 36 minutes.

Hawks to win 3Q and game at Spurs (+105)

DraftKings, 4:54 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I can't believe this is plus money. Admittedly, Atlanta is only 2-5 over their past seven games, and this is their fourth straight game on the road, but they're actually 5-4 away from their home arena. Meanwhile, the Spurs have dropped 12 straight games, are 1-8 at home and are the worst 3Q team in the NBA (-28.0 net rating). Plus, Victor Wembanyama is questionable due to hip tightness.

Steph Curry over 30.5 points (-104) vs. Clippers

FanDuel, 4:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With no Andrew Wiggins and no Chris Paul, it'll be up to Curry to carry the Warriors tonight. With that pair off the court this season, Curry has a 39.6 USG% and is averaging 46.0 points per 36 minutes on 23.5 FGAs and 12.2 FTAs. Plus, Curry and Golden State have a nice rest advantage. They're on one day of rest, and this is only their third game in seven days. Meanwhile, the Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back, and this is their fifth game in seven days.

OKC Thunder -5.5 vs. LA Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: I like this spot for the Thunder, who catch the Lakers on the second night of a road/road back-to-back. Granted, LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat out the fourth quarter last night against Detroit, but it's still advantage OKC, which is 6-2 ATS as a favorite this season, while LA is just 2-5 ATS as a dog. Lately, the Lakers have faltered against good teams and beat up on the bottom-feeders, with five of their last last seven wins coming against Portland (twice), Memphis, Utah and Detroit.

Karl-Anthony Towns O2.5 made threes vs. Utah Jazz

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: In all likelihood, the Wolves will be down Anthony Edwards tonight, which could actually help keep this game a bit more competitive and avoid a blowout scenario. Meanwhile, with Edwards off the court this season, Towns holds a 37.6% usage rate – up 14.3 percentage points from when he shares the floor with Edwards. Towns has only gone over this number four times on the year, so we're taking a bit of a risk here, but he'll be the clear No. 1 option for Minnesota against one of the NBA's worst defensive teams.

Malcolm Brogdon over 23.5 points + assists (-113) at Cleveland

FanDuel, 4pm EST

Ken Crites: Brogdon's main issue this season, as usual, has been health. But he seems to have fully returned from a five-game absence due to a hamstring issue. It's a good thing he's healthy, because Portland's backcourt has really struggled without Anfernee Simons (thumb). Since Brogdon's return, he's averaged 20.3 points and 8.0 assists over four games (all starts). So 23.5 seems awfully attainable. Granted, Cleveland plays solid defense. The Cavs rank 11th in points (112.2) allowed per game. The problem for Portland is that Scoot Henderson has been awful. The Trail Blazers have no other option but to give Brogdon huge minutes. The K-Train is 9-5 and is probably due for regression – feel free to fade.