NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, December 12

Alex Barutha 
December 12, 2023

Best Bets

Stephen Curry under 4.5 threes (+115) at Suns

BetMGM, 3:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It goes without saying Curry has been awesome this season, and he's averaging 4.8 made threes over the past six games. But seven games ago, he made only one three-pointer against the Suns, and he went 4-of-14 in the teams' other matchup. Phoenix is also allowing the third-fewest made threes to opposing point guards this season.

Nikola Jokic O9.5 AST at Chicago Bulls

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Jokic has gone under this number in each of the last two games, but prior to that he'd gone over in four straight. The Bulls play at a slow pace, but they still allow the fourth-most assists per game (27.9) in the NBA. Over the last 10, Jokic ranks fourth in the NBA in potential assists (16.8 per game), trailing only Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young and Luka Doncic.

LA Lakers -4.5 at Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Dallas found a way to beat the Grizzlies last night despite missing several key players, but this is a bad spot as they welcome in the Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Lakers have not played since the IST Finals on Saturday. Perhaps there's a post-IST hangover for LA, but the Lakers should be able to take care of business with Dallas down Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and potentially Tim Hardaway Jr. Dallas also ranks dead-last in the NBA in opponents' FG% inside of 5 feet and 28th in opponents' rebounds per game, so this could be a big night for Anthony Davis, as well.

Anthony Davis under 14.5 rebounds at Dallas (-130)

PointsBet, 11:35 EST

Ken Crites: Davis is averaging 12.7 boards per game this season. He's facing rookie center Dereck Lively, who has averaged 11-plus rebounds over his past four games. I think Lively gives Davis a strong challenge for those boards.  Plus, the IST is over.  I'm not sure how motivated AD and the Lakers will be.  Is there such a thing as IST hangover?  Probably not.  The Unibrow has "only" four games over his past 15 matches with 15 or more boards. Granted, the Mavs are overall a poor rebounding team, hence the high hurdle of 14.5.  I'm a pedestrian 10-9 this season, so feel free to fade.

