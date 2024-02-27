NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Tuesday, February 27

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Parlay: Jazz at Hawks over 238.5 points + Jalen Johnson to get at least 2 steals (+335)

DraftKings, 3:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Both of these teams are cooking on offense and have given up on defense. Both squads are bottom three on D in the past 30 days, while Atlanta has the second-best offense and Utah has the seventh-best offense. For Johnson's steals -- the Jazz have the highest turnover rate in the past 30 days, and they've allowed the second-most steals to power forwards during this stretch. Johnson is averaging just 0.8 steals in February, but he has multiple swipes in 15 of his 43 games.

Jalen Johnson O17.5 points (-110) vs. Utah

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: This is the matchup I want to target on tonight's monster slate, as we're dealing with two of the worst defenses and fastest-paced teams in the NBA. With Trae Young out, Johnson should continue to pick up more scoring and playmaking responsibility, and he responded well against Orlando on Sunday with 21 points, 10 boards and seven assists in 39 minutes. The workload is crucial – Johnson is nearing 40 minutes on a nightly basis, and I don't expect that to change tonight.

Damian Lillard O6.5 assists (-145) vs. Charlotte

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: Lillard has already shown some encouraging signs coming out of the break and has gone over this number in each of the last three games. He's gone over in nine of 15 overall and is averaging 7.0 assists per game in that span. The Hornets haven't been a complete doormat of late, but this is still an opponent to target, and if they can hang around into the fourth quarter that will only benefit Lillard.

Buddy Hield Over 2.5 made three-pointers (-166) versus Boston Celtics

DraftKings – 12:30pm CT

Kirien Sprecher: Hield has started all seven of his appearances since joining Philadelphia ahead of the trade deadline, making at least three triples in each of those contests. The return of De'Anthony Melton impacts Hield's usage, but the former has been limited to under 20 minutes in back-to-back appearances off the bench. Boston is a 12-point favorite, so Philadelphia is expected to be trailing most of the game, which should allow Hield to get plenty of looks from beyond the arc. The sharpshooter is shooting 43.8 percent from deep on 9.1 attempts per game as a Sixer.

Chet Holmgren Over 2.5 blocks (-140) versus Houston Rockets

DraftKings – 12:30pm CT

Kirien Sprecher: Holmgren has swatted at least three shots in four of his last five appearances, averaging 3.4 blocks per game during that stretch. On Sunday, the rookie had three blocks versus Houston, and I expect a similar dominating performance in the rematch. Alperen Sengun is a rising star, but his aggressive skill set doesn't match up well against Holmgren's length. As long as Holmgren can stay down on fakes and out of foul trouble, he should be able to protect the paint all game long.