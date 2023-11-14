NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, November 14

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Kyle Lowry over 9.5 points (-120) at Hornets

FanDuel, 2:46 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Lowry rested during the Heat's last game, but he averaged 17.0 points on 9.5 shots in 34.0 minutes over the prior two matchups. Tyler Herro got injured eight minutes into the Nov. 8 game against the Grizzlies and remains out. Jimmy Butler didn't play in the next game. But I still like Lowry to reach double-digit points against a Hornets team allowing the second-most points per game.

Dejounte Murray over 1.5 steals (+102) at Pistons

FanDuel, 3:03 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Pistons have the second-highest turnover rate in the NBA, and Murray is an excellent defender. While he's only averaging 1.3 steals per game this season, he's come up with zero swipes just twice in his nine games. Last year, he had 2+ steals in 34 of his 74 appearances.

Deandre Ayton over 1.5 steals (+182) at Jazz

FanDuel, 3:07 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Utah has the highest turnover rate in the NBA. While you don't think of Ayton as a good defender, he's had active hands this season. He leads his team in deflections per game (3.1) and steals per game (1.8). He hasn't recorded a swipe in either of the past two games, so this is a great chance to buy low.

Cade Cunningham Over 28.5 Points + Assists versus Atlanta Hawks (-122)

FanDuel, 1:30 PM

Kirien Sprecher: Cunningham has surpassed this total in six of 11 appearances and is averaging 22.5 points and 6.9 assists per game. He's coming off a dud versus Chicago, but Atlanta is giving up the fourth-most points (120.3) and 10th most assists per game (26.4), so I envision a bounce-back performance coming. The usage will be there for Cunningham, so it's just a matter of if he can be efficient, which has been the case most nights for the MIP-candidate early this season.

Haywood Highsmith over 11.5 points + rebounds at Charlotte (-120)

FanDuel, 3:20 EST

Ken Crites: Highsmith has quietly started five straight games for the Heat. Over that time, he's averaged a modest 7.6 points and 2.6 boards per game. I know, not great. But his minutes keep creeping up and the Heat are missing Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin. I think the Hornets will dedicate all their efforts to slow down Bam Adebayo. Also, their defense is terrible. Charlotte gives up 123.1 points per contest, tied with Indiana for second-to-last in the NBA (San Antonio is last). The Hornets have a bunch of injuries, which could lead to a blowout. If that happens, Miami will rest Bam and Jimmy Butler, but Highsmith should get big minutes.