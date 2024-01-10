NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Wednesday, January 10

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Chet Holmgren under 17.5 points (-115) at Heat

PointsBet, 5:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Holmgren is averaging 17.8 PPG, but this is a tough matchup for him. The pace will be down, with the 9th-paced Thunder on the road against the 28th-paced Heat. Holmgren also has to deal with Bam Adebayo, one of the most versatile and mobile defensive centers in the NBA.

Spurs to cover -3.5 points (-108) at Pistons

FanDuel, 5:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is just as much of a bet against the Pistons. Detroit remains without Cade Cunningham, and while they made the first quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Kings interesting, the Pistons completely collapsed from the second quarter onward. Without Cunningham on the court, the Pistons are a pearl-clutching -19.8 points per 100 possessions. Meanwhile, the Spurs have decided, finally, to start Tre Jones. Probably not a bad move to make considering San Antonio is +19.4 points per 100 possessions with Jones, Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama on the court. This is also the second night of a back-to-back for the Pistons, while the Spurs are on two days of rest.

Anthony Edwards over 4.5 assists at Boston (+110)

DraftKings, 1:15pm ET

Ken Crites: Mike Conley is out (rest) for the Timberwolves, which means Edwards will be running the show more often than usual. When Conley is off the court, Edwards averages 4.9 dimes per 36 minutes. Boston's Jrue Holiday has roughly a 50/50 chance to play tonight (elbow). If he's out, that means Edwards could have an easier time with Payton Pritchard. Over Edwards' last 14 games, he's averaged 5.1 dimes per contest. The K-Train is a pedestrian 15-12 on the season, so feel free to fade.