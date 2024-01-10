NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Wednesday, January 10

NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Wednesday, January 10

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
January 10, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Chet Holmgren under 17.5 points (-115) at Heat

PointsBet, 5:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Holmgren is averaging 17.8 PPG, but this is a tough matchup for him. The pace will be down, with the 9th-paced Thunder on the road against the 28th-paced Heat. Holmgren also has to deal with Bam Adebayo, one of the most versatile and mobile defensive centers in the NBA.

Spurs to cover -3.5 points (-108) at Pistons

FanDuel, 5:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is just as much of a bet against the Pistons. Detroit remains without Cade Cunningham, and while they made the first quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Kings interesting, the Pistons completely collapsed from the second quarter onward. Without Cunningham on the court, the Pistons are a pearl-clutching -19.8 points per 100 possessions. Meanwhile, the Spurs have decided, finally, to start Tre Jones. Probably not a bad move to make considering San Antonio is +19.4 points per 100 possessions with Jones, Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama on the court. This is also the second night of a back-to-back for the Pistons, while the Spurs are on two days of rest.

Anthony Edwards over 4.5 assists at Boston (+110)

DraftKings, 1:15pm ET

Ken Crites: Mike Conley is out (rest) for the Timberwolves, which means Edwards will be running the show more often than usual. When Conley is off the court, Edwards averages 4.9 dimes per 36 minutes. Boston's Jrue Holiday has roughly a 50/50 chance to play tonight (elbow).  If he's out, that means Edwards could have an easier time with Payton Pritchard. Over Edwards' last 14 games, he's averaged 5.1 dimes per contest. The K-Train is a pedestrian 15-12 on the season, so feel free to fade.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
