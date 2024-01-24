NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Wednesday, January 24

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Alperen Sengun over 24.5 points (-110) vs. Trail Blazers

FanDuel, 5:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Portland is both terrible and on the second night of a back-to-back. There's some blowout potential here, but I'm going to power through it to recommend Sengun. The Trail Blazers have the third-worst defense this month and the third-worst post-up defense overall. Sengun has the eighth-highest post-up frequency in the NBA. Sengun has scored double digits in 21 straight games, averaging exactly 24.0 points during this stretch. It helps that both Jalen Green and Jabari Smith are banged up and questionable, which could lead to more usage for Sengun.

Dillon Brooks over 1.5 steals (+176) vs. Trail Blazers

FanDuel, 5:32 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Brooks is only averaging 1.0 steals this season, but the Blazers have the second-highest turnover rate in January, and we know Brooks is a good defender. Approaching 2-to-1 odds for this is just too enticing to pass up, given his reputation and Portland's sloppiness.

I'm taking the OVER on Brandon Miller scoring 17.5 points at Detroit

(FanDuel, +100, 3:50pm)

Ken Crites: Rookie Brandon Miller is on a bit of a heater. After missing two games due to a back injury, Miller has returned and averaged 24.7 points per game over a three-contest stretch. And two of those strong nights were against Minnesota and Philly, two very solid defensive squads. Charlotte is now without Terry Rozier (traded to MIA), so suddenly 18+ field goal attempts are available for others. And PG LaMelo Ball is back to nicely setup Miller for some easy buckets. Miller will be facing Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes. Earlier today, it looked like Cade Cunningham would be limping back, but he's been downgraded to questionable. Either way, the young rookie Miller should have plenty of opportunities versus a Pistons squad that ranks 29th in points allowed per game (123.0). That said, the K-Train is a modest 20-19 on the season, so feel free to fade.