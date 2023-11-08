NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, November 8

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Klay Thompson over 15.5 points (-113) at Nuggets

FanDuel, 2:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With Draymond Green sidelined, Golden State will need to lean more on its other key players to produce. Thompson has scored at least 14 points in every game this season, and without Green on the floor, the sharpshooter averages 18.1 shots (and 10.1 three-point attempts) per 36 minutes.

Jerami Grant over 22.5 points (-115) at Kings

FanDuel, 2:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Portland's absences of Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons have led to increased usage for both Grant and Malcolm Brogdon, but I prefer the Grant prop against a Kings team giving heavy minutes to defensive-minded point guard Davion Mitchell while De'Aaron Fox is sidelined. Over the past four games, Grant is averaging 24.8 points on 19.8 shots in 39.3 minutes, and he's taken 45 shots over the past two games. Plus, Sacramento is allowing the third-most points to power forwards this season.

Parlay: LaMelo Ball 10+ assists and 2+ steals vs. Wizards (+280)

DraftKings, 2:50 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Wizards have been a joke this season, and this is an ideal spot for LaMelo to have a massive performance. Terry Rozier is sidelined, and Washington allows the most assists to point guards (13.7). Even with a slow start to the season, Ball is averaging 9.3 assists in 31.5 minutes. Conveniently, Washington also allows the most steals per game to opposing point guards (2.5). If you feel strongly about the Hornets covering the spread, you can tack that on and get 5-to-1 odds.

Domantas Sabonis over 12.5 rebounds (-115) vs. Trail Blazers

DraftKings, 3:17 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Portland allows the most rebounds per game to centers (19.2), and I like Sabonis to have a bounceback game after struggling against the Rockets. He's reached double-digit boards in all but that matchup, and he's still averaging 13.2 on the season.

Lauri Markkanen over 8.5 rebounds (-114) at Pacers

FanDuel, 3:28 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Walker Kessler is expected to be sidelined for Wednesday's game. That frees up rebounds (and blocks) for the rest of the team. Markkanen sees the most notable bump in rebounds, securing 13.4 per 36 minutes with Kessler off the court. In a game with a total north of 240, there should be plenty of chances for Markkanen to clean the glass.

Lauri Markkanen O32.5 PTS+REB at Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1PM CT

Nick Whalen: On a 14-game Wednesday night slate, this is the game I'm targeting most for DFS and player props. Both teams play fast, both teams are bad on defense, and as the total (242.5) indicates, we should see plenty of points. Utah has been a top-10 rebounding team thus far, while the Pacers rank in the bottom 10. Markkanen has cleared this number three times already this season. I'd also look into Markkanen O3.5 made threes – he's gone over in seven straight games.

Lauri Markkanen over 32.5 points + rebounds (-110)

DraftKings, 3:15 ET

Ken Crites: The Finnisher is having a slow start relative to last season, mostly because Utah refuses to play a true point guard. But I'm expecting good things tonight for a few reasons. First, Walker Kessler is probably out tonight, which should free up boards for Markkanen. Second, Utah plays the fast-paced Pacers, who rank third in the NBA in possessions per game. Third, Markkanen is returning to form, with three straight 22+ point games.