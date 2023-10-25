NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, October 25

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Parlay: Celtics moneyline at Knicks + Pelicans moneyline at Grizzlies (+215)

FanDuel, 2:10 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Celtics are one of the clear favorites to win the title, and the Knicks are a middle of the road team. I anticipate Jrue Holiday and Derrick White giving Jalen Brunson plenty of issues, and Jayson Tatum should do just fine against Julius Randle. The Grizzlies are plenty shorthanded without Ja Morant and Steven Adams. The Pelicans have injuries of their own, but nothing that impactful. New Orleans looked unstoppable at the beginning of last season when Zion and Ingram were healthy.

Myles Turner over 1.5 threes (+152) vs. Wizards

FanDuel, 2:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Turner averaged 1.5 made threes last season, and I don't envision Daniel Gafford rushing out to the perimeter to stop the Pacer from launching away. Washington's defense projects to be terrible altogether, so that's an advantage on its own. Either way, I love getting +152 on Turner to exceed last season's average in this scenario.

Tyler Herro over 23.5 points + assists (-115) vs. Pistons

DraftKings, 2:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Why is everyone down on Herro? He's coming off two seasons of 20.4 points and 4.1 assists. Now, with Miami's roster as thin as ever, especially for playmakers, I'm getting him at -115 to barely exceed his averages? Against a Detroit team that may be the worst in the NBA? And the Heat are at home? Sign me up.

Rudy Gobert over 1.5 blocks (+156) at Raptors

FanDuel, 2:17 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Toronto projects to be one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league. In a situation where an opponent is constantly attacking the paint, I love getting Gobert to swat multiple shots at significant plus money.

Nikola Vucevic under 0.5 threes (+175) vs. Thunder

DraftKings, 2:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Vucevic played all 82 games last season and registered zero made triples in 21 games, plus three or fewer attempts in 32 games. While this is a low bar for Vucevic, I imagine the Thunder's athletic center options and switchy defense will result in the big man being pressured at the three-point line. He'll have a much easier time scoring from the paint.

Derrick White over 10.5 points (-125)

FanDuel, 1:30pm ET

Ken Crites: Derrick White is still the Celtics starting shooting guard, with Marcus Smart in Memphis, Jrue Holiday in Boston and 37-year-old Al Horford now coming off the bench. In 70 starts last season, White averaged 12.9 points over 29 minutes per game. Holiday is an even swap for Smart, but no new Celtic replaces Malcolm Brogdon (now in Portland). That should me big minutes for White and a bump for Payton Pritchard.