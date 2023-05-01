NBA Best Bets Today - Free Playoffs Picks for Monday, May 1

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Tobias Harris over 23.5 points + rebounds (-115) at Boston

FanDuel, 11:53 AM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm assuming Joel Embiid, who is listed as doubtful, will not play in Game 1. The same size of playoff minutes sans Embiid is relatively small, but Harris played well. In 49 total minutes with the center off the floor, Harris totaled 31 points on 24 shots, plus 17 rebounds. Most of those minutes even include James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the floor. I'm a bit wary of blowout potential, but I just think this number is too low, especially given Harris' boost in rebounding (+4.8 per 36 minutes) with Embiid sitting.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over 1.5 threes (+105) vs. Suns

BetMGM, 12:54 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Caldwell-Pope got a ton of free looks in Game 1, going 3-for-8 from distance. Five of those attempts were classified as wide open, of which he hit just one. He's taken at least four triples in each of the past four games, so a high volume should remain for KCP, even if the Suns focus on him more defensively. If you're looking for something with a little more punch, I think Caldwell-Pope to hit the most threes in the game at 14-to-1 on DraftKings is fair value.

Nikola Jokic and Chris Paul under 18.5 combined assists (-150)

DraftKings, 1:05 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Both of these players have bloated assist props compared to their potential assists in Game 1. Jokic had just six potential assists Saturday, while Paul had eight, and they combined for 10 true assists. I think Phoenix wants Jokic to be a scorer and Denver wants Paul to be a scorer. These guys are both amazing dime-droppers, so taking the under feels uncomfortable, but I'm going to trust the process on this one.

Tyrese Maxey O28.5 PTS+ Rebounds (-105) at Celtics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: With Joel Embiid expected to sit out, Maxey will be among several 76ers players tasked with picking up the slack – particularly on offense. James Harden and Tobias Harris are the other two obvious names, but it's Maxey who could benefit most from the vacated Embiid possessions. If he's running hot, Maxey could approach this number on points alone, but keep in mind that he added eight rebounds in Game 4 against the Nets with no Embiid.

Also consider: 76ers team total U102.5 (-110)

For the most part, Philly hasn't had trouble scoring in games Embiid has missed this season, but if you think there's a chance they struggle to figure things out on the road against an elite opponent, then this is one way to attack this game. Philly did go under this number three times in four games against the Nets.

Al Horford over 6.5 rebounds (+100) vs. 76ers

DraftKings, 1:37 PM CT

Ken Crites: The obvious reasoning is an expectation that Joel Embiid won't play. As of 12:15 CT, Embiid is still "doubtful". Horford saw big minutes in the Hawks series, averaging 32.7 minutes and 7.7 boards per game. And that was facing Capella and Okongwu. Paul Reed and Dewayne Dedmon should be a bit easier in the key. Boston must realize any non-Embiid game(s) are must-win games – I expect all the starters to see major minutes.

Malcolm Brogdon Over 1.5 (+112) made threes versus Philadelphia

FanDuel Sportsbook 2 PM

Kirien Sprecher: Brogdon attempted 4.2 threes per game during the opening round versus Atlanta, but he shot just 28 percent on those attempts. The 76ers hold opponents to just 34.7 percent from deep (fourth lowest in NBA), but with Joel Embiid (knee) likely out, they'll have to help more in the paint which should open up cleaner looks for Boston. Brogdon shot 44.4 percent from beyond the arc during the regular season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him catch fire from three in Game 1.

Tobias Harris Over 1.5 (-102) made threes versus Boston

FanDuel Sportsbook 2 PM

Kirien Sprecher: Harris made eight threes over four games during the opening round versus Brooklyn and will presumably be tasked will increased offensive responsibilities with Joel Embiid (knee) likely out. Boston holds opponents to just 34.8 percent from deep (fifth lowest in NBA) and won't have to help in the paint as much if Embiid doesn't play, but I still like Harris to put up at least 15 shots with four or more coming from deep. With Embiid sidelined, Harris posted 17.7 points on 16.3 field-goal attempts and 4.7 threes per contest during a three-game stretch in January. If he matches that type of usage in Game 1, Harris, who shot 38.9 percent from deep during the regular season, should be able to hit at least two threes.