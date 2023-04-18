NBA Best Bets Today - Free Playoffs Picks for Tuesday, April 18

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Clippers over 9.5 threes at Phoenix (-110)

DraftKings, 3:04 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Clippers went 10-for-31 from deep in Game 1, but I thought nearly half of those looks were wide open. I also expect more defensive pressure, and maybe double-teams, on Kawhi Leonard, forcing kick-outs and swing passes around the perimeter. If you're looking for two players to target, I like Eric Gordon over 2.5 threes at +150 and Terance Mann over 0.5 threes at -150. Both players got nice open looks in the first game -- Gordon going 3-for-7 and Mann going 0-for-3.

New players need to place a $5 wager on any sports betting market to qualify, and DraftKings Massachusetts will then reward them with eight $25 bonus bets. The bonus bets only need to be played through once before you can cash out any winnings, making this a very appealing welcome bonus -- one that also rates as one of the top Massachusetts sports betting promos.





Torrey Craig over 8.5 points (+100) vs. Clippers

DraftKings, 3:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Neither the book nor most bettors apparently think Craig will remain significantly involved, but I disagree. He won't score 22 points on 12 shots again, but the Clippers will continue to leave him open, and by my count, he got three open threes, two open mid-rangers and one free look at the rim during his 27 minutes in Game 1. If LA is making any adjustments, it won't be "stop Torrey Craig from scoring nine points."

Now that Arizona sports betting is legal, Copper State bettors can indulge in all the thrilling wagering action. Using the links on this page allows you to collect thousands in bonus bets from the best Arizona sportsbooks.

DraftKings, 3:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This line doesn't look attractive by looking at the box score of Game 1. Brunson went for 27 points on 24 shots in 30 minutes, while Garland went for 17 points on 13 shots in 43 minutes. However, Garland got way more open looks, and I think they'll look for more opportunities for him to shoot. An absurd amount of Brunson's looks were contested. I know making tough mid-rangers is a huge part of his game, but I thought it was a little too unsustainable in Game 1. Getting the 4.5-point cushion is nice.

Stop wasting time. New Ohio customers who register with the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code now get an outstanding bet-and-win offer. Betting just $5 gives you $150 in bonus bets if your initial wager settles as a winner. Bonus bets are awarded as six bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $150.

Robert Williams over 7.5 points (-135) vs. Hawks

DraftKings, 3:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: All six of Williams' makes for 12 points in Game 1 were essentially wide-open dunks/layups. Atlanta was constantly losing him, and Boston's playmakers know exactly how to get him the rock for alley-oops. In the past, the Celtics have gotten into a bad habit of launching contested threes, but they did a great job driving to the basket, which opens up those opportunities for dump-off passes to Williams. He could also be better on the offensive glass for easy buckets, as he nabbed just two O-boards in his 22 minutes.

Hawks over 10.5 threes at Boston (-115)

DraftKings, 3:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Atlanta was a woeful 5-for-29 from distance in Game 1, but I felt like they got plenty of open looks that just didn't fall. Watching the footage back, I counted 15 three-point attempts that I'd consider open. Specifically, I like the value on De'Andre Hunter over 1.5 threes at +170 (1-for-4 in Game 1), but I'd rather just bank on the whole team shooting better.

Clippers +8.5 at Phoenix

BetMGM, 3:40 EST

Ken Crites: Phoenix has no bench and Kawhi Leonard is still amazing when he's engaged and playing 33+ minutes. The well-rested Claw seems to suddenly have a lot of gas in the tank. And the huge point spread is too tempting. I thought the Suns would be favored by -4.5. Finally, the Clipper bench is underrated. Plus, Chris Paul is 0-14 in his last 14 playoff games with Scott Foster as a referee.

New bettors gain a sensational welcome bonus when they claim the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. The bonus code gives you a first bet offer of up to $1,000 to use on today's most popular sports betting markets.



