NBA Best Bets Today - Free Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, May 3

Best Bets

Malcolm Brogdon over 1.5 threes (-115) vs. 76ers

DraftKings, 3:56 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Brogdon went 2-for-6 from distance in Game 1, with half of those attempts considered "wide open" and the other half "open". The Celtics will presumably need to shoot more than 26 threes in Game 2, as Joel Embiid is expected to be available as a rim protector. Brogdon has made at least one three in six straight playoff games and has taken at least five attempts in each of the past three games.

Joel Embiid 6+ assists and 2+ threes at Boston (+2770)

FanDuel, 4:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is ultimately a bet on Embiid being more passive than usual offensively, as it seems like he's much less than 100 percent. Neither of these numbers are out of reach for the big man. He had three performances during the regular season with at least six dimes and two triples (66 appearances).

Tobias Harris O21.5 PTS+REB at Boston

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: The expected return of Joel Embiid – and what he might look like with the knee injury – makes it difficult to assess this game, but Harris tends to be the constant whose production may not be as impacted by Embiid. Harris went over this number in Game 1 on Monday, as well as in all four first-round games against the Nets.

