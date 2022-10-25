NBA Best Bets Tonight - Free Expert NBA Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 25

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

CJ McCollum over 30.5 points + assists (-122) vs. Mavericks

Alex Barutha: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are out. With Zion and Ingram off the court, McCollum has a 38.7 USG%, averaging 37.1 points and 7.4 assists per 36 minutes (19-minute total sample). It's shocking to see his points+assists prop this low.

Andrew Wiggins Over 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (+100)

Jason Shebilske: Although the Warriors have placed an emphasis on limiting the playing time of their starters early in the season, but Wiggins has averaged 32.7 minutes per game over the first three matchups of the year. The 27-year-old has scored 20-plus points in each of those games while shooting 52 percent from the floor. He'll have to line up against Mikal Bridges during Tuesday's game, but I predict that Wiggins will be able to find enough success to eclipse this player combo in what should be a close matchup.

UNDER on Bradley Beal scoring 24.5 (-125, PointsBet) and the OVER Beal getting 5.5 assists (-140, FanDuel)

Ken Crites: Two reasons for the Under on points. First, Washington could blow out the Pistons, meaning a short night for Beal. The new Wizards have surprising depth. Second, I believe in rookie Jaden Ivey's defense. Beal is no dummy – he knows Porzingis, Kuzma and even Avdija have mismatches elsewhere. That's why I also like the OVER on Beal's dimes. Finally, I know this advice will anger my colleague Shannon McKeown.

Cade Cunningham OVER 6.5 assists (-130) at Washington Wizards

Nick Whalen: Cunningham is coming off of a down game against the Pacers, but he should be in a good spot to bounce back tonight after two nights of rest. Cunningham racked up 17 assists over his first two games of the season, including 10 in the opener against Orlando.

Christian Wood OVER 16.5 Points (-140) at New Orleans

Wood has started the 2022-23 season on a tear, scoring 25 points in each of his first two games of the season. The center is averaging 24.5 minutes per game and he's taken the second-most shots on his team so far this year (only behind Luka Doncic). Wood will be going up against a depleted Pelicans team Tuesday, battling without Herb Jones (knee), Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Zion Williamson (hip). With New Orleans missing a few key pieces to their frontcourt, Wood will likely get guarded by either Naji Marshall, Larry Nance or Jaxson Hayes, which is a favorable matchup for the 6-foot-9 27-year-old. As long as Wood doesn't get into any foul trouble, I fully expect Wood to surpass 17 points tonight.