NBA Best Bets Tonight - Free Expert NBA Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 25

Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Jacob Lebowitz 
Jason Shebilske 
Nick Whalen 
October 25, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

CJ McCollum over 30.5 points + assists (-122) vs. Mavericks

FanDuel, 3:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are out. With Zion and Ingram off the court, McCollum has a 38.7 USG%, averaging 37.1 points and 7.4 assists per 36 minutes (19-minute total sample). It's shocking to see his points+assists prop this low.

Andrew Wiggins Over 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (+100)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 11:52 AM CT

Jason Shebilske: Although the Warriors have placed an emphasis on limiting the playing time of their starters early in the season, but Wiggins has averaged 32.7 minutes per game over the first three matchups of the year. The 27-year-old has scored 20-plus points in each of those games while shooting 52 percent from the floor. He'll have to line up against Mikal Bridges during Tuesday's game, but I predict that Wiggins will be able to find enough success to eclipse this player combo in what should be a close matchup.

UNDER on Bradley Beal scoring 24.5 (-125, PointsBet) and the OVER Beal getting 5.5 assists (-140, FanDuel)

1:30 PM CT

Ken Crites: Two reasons for the Under on points.  First, Washington could blow out the Pistons, meaning a short night for Beal.  The new Wizards have surprising depth.  Second, I believe in rookie Jaden Ivey's defense. Beal is no dummy – he knows Porzingis, Kuzma and even Avdija have mismatches elsewhere.  That's why I also like the OVER on Beal's dimes. Finally, I know this advice will anger my colleague Shannon McKeown.

Cade Cunningham OVER 6.5 assists (-130) at Washington Wizards

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2PM CT

Nick Whalen: Cunningham is coming off of a down game against the Pacers, but he should be in a good spot to bounce back tonight after two nights of rest. Cunningham racked up 17 assists over his first two games of the season, including 10 in the opener against Orlando.

Christian Wood OVER 16.5 Points (-140) at New Orleans

DraftKings, 3:15 PM CT

Wood has started the 2022-23 season on a tear, scoring 25 points in each of his first two games of the season. The center is averaging 24.5 minutes per game and he's taken the second-most shots on his team so far this year (only behind Luka Doncic). Wood will be going up against a depleted Pelicans team Tuesday, battling without Herb Jones (knee), Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Zion Williamson (hip). With New Orleans missing a few key pieces to their frontcourt, Wood will likely get guarded by either Naji Marshall, Larry Nance or Jaxson Hayes, which is a favorable matchup for the 6-foot-9 27-year-old. As long as Wood doesn't get into any foul trouble, I fully expect Wood to surpass 17 points tonight.

Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Jacob writes about fantasy sports and sports betting for RotoWire. He's always doing something sports-related whether that's playing NBA 2K, watching a football game or playing a game of pickup basketball.
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019 as his first position covering fantasy sports. In addition to RotoWire, he writes for Sports Broadcast Journal.
Now in his 10th year with the company (counting his days as an intern at the University of Wisconsin), Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after spending several years as the Head of Basketball Content. In addition to co-hosting RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts, Nick also hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
