NBA Best Bets Tonight - Free Expert Picks for Opening Night

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Joel Embiid 16+ rebounds + 76ers win parlay (+902)

FanDuel, 10:42 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Al Horford and Luke Kornet are not slowing down Embiid inside. Embiid had eight such performances last season -- one of which was against Boston. I think Embiid will spend more time in the paint this season with James Harden dropping pick-and-roll dimes, which should lead to more offensive boards. And of course, he's hanging out in drop coverage near the rim on defense for easy defensive boards.

Jayson Tatum 20+ points, Embiid 10+ rebounds, Harden 2+ threes parlay (+260)

FanDuel, 11:12 AM CT

Gabe Allen: FanDuel Sportsbook has boosted the odds on this from +155 to +260. It seems like easy money to me. Although no parlay bet is safe and sound, Tatum scores 20 in his sleep, Embiid should clean up on the glass against a Celtics team missing Robert Williams, and Harden hoists enough threes that he should comfortably sink two or more.

Tyrese Maxey over 18.5 points (-113)

FanDuel, 11:45 AM CT

Michael Spero: If I had to choose a breakout player of the year, Tyrese Maxey is one of the first names that comes to my mind. The Kentucky product averaged 17.5 points per game last year and should have no issue being able to improve on that number this season. While Boston's stifling defense may make things a bit harder, I am still expecting a big game from Maxey during his season debut.

Jordan Poole 25+ points, 4+ rebounds and 4+ assists (+1000)

DraftKings, 12:05 PM CT

Jason Shebilske: Let's get ambitious on Opening Night. Coach Steve Kerr has expressed some concern about his starters' conditioning ahead of the regular season, saying that the members of the starting five are unlikely to see 30+ minutes against the Lakers. Poole was dominant against the Lakers during the preseason and should see increased run off the bench Tuesday, making this Player Special especially appealing.