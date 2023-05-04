NBA Best Bets Tonight - Free Playoffs Picks for Thursday, May 4th

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Klay Thompson over 0.5 steals (-135) vs. Lakers

DraftKings, 2:35 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Thompson has gone four consecutive games without a steal, but he was a more active defender in Game 1 against the Lakers than in the series against the Kings. Against Sacramento, Thompson averaged just 1.6 deflections per game. He had four deflections against LA on Tuesday. I'm leaning on him staying as active Thursday, and we have the benefit of not laying too much juice.

Draymond Green over 7.5 assists (+115) and Kevon Looney over 3.5 assists (-125) vs. Lakers

BetMGM, 2:47 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is purely a play on the extremely high number of potential assists from Game 1. Green had a staggering 21 potential dimes, and Looney had 12. The actualized numbers were seven and five, respectively. Golden State may have to adjust its gameplan a bit, but I think there will still be tons of handoffs and passes into backdoor cuts from Green and Looney.

Austin Reaves under 19.5 points + assists (-120) at Golden State

DraftKings, 2:58 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Reaves posted 10 points on nine shots and three assists in Game 1. Compared to his impact in Round 1, he was quite uninvolved in the offense. I think that will continue in Game 2, as so much of his responsibility is chasing Steph Curry and other three-point shooters around screens.

Jordan Poole over 1.5 threes (-162) vs. Lakers

FanDuel, 3:03 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Poole went 6-for-11 from distance in Game 1. That won't happen again, but eight of those attempts were uncontested. The Lakers didn't seem concerned about Poole shooting, and he was getting free as a ballhandler in the pick-and-roll. I think LA is picking its battles on chasing around three-point shooters, and they'll live with Poole taking a huge chunk of Golden State's triples.

DraftKings Same-Game Parlay: Kevon Looney O11.5 rebounds + Anthony Davis O11.5 rebounds + Warriors ML (+120)

Nick Whalen: I don't always love the value with these pre-packaged parlays, but I do like all three legs of this one. Looney has been a machine on the glass over the last few games, and I don't see that changing as this series progresses. Davis, meanwhile, has 23, 14 and 19 boards over his last three games, respectively, and has gone over 11.5 in nine of his last 12. In terms of final result, I'm not sure I'm comfortable taking Golden State up to -7.0, but I do think the Warriors win this game at home and even the series.

Other leans: LeBron James O5.5 assists (-125); Stephen Curry to lead the game in made threes (-125); LeBron James U2.5 made threes (-155)