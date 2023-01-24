NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a second straight seven-game slate Tuesday night, one that features several intriguing matchups. There are plenty of big names on the injury report, however, meaning it will be especially critical to keep tabs on news and players that will be in line for roles that outpace their salaries.

Slate Overview

Even with multiple names already confirmed as unavailable, five of the six games that are on the board as of late Monday night carry point spreads of four points or less. Meanwhile, of the four contests with projected totals available as of this writing, two sport figures above 230 points and a third is just above the 225-point mark.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Nikola Jokic, DEN (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Jokic is unable to suit up for a third straight game, Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green should see increased run, while the rest of the starting five should see notable bumps in usage.

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If James sits out, Juan Toscano-Anderson could see some increased run at power forward, while the rest of the starting five and Russell Westbrook would be in line for a bump in usage.

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): GTD

In Ball were to sit out a second straight game, Dennis Smith would see increased run off the bench, guard, while Jalen McDaniels could remain in the starting five.

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): OUT

Porzingis' confirmed absence should lead to more minutes for Deni Avdija and Anthony Gill, while Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford could see a notable bump in rebounding opportunities.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (groin): PROBABLE

If Mitchell returns from a three-game absence as expected, Caris LeVert is likely to head back to the bench.

Deandre Ayton, PHO (illness): OUT

Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale should handle the majority of center minutes in Ayton's absence.

Other notable injuries:

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): OUT

Zion Williamson, NOP (hamstring): OUT

Tyrese Haliburton, IND (knee/elbow): OUT

Devin Booker, PHO (groin): OUT

Christian Wood, DAL (thumb): OUT

Kelly Oubre, CHA (hand): OUT

Marcus Smart, BOS (ankle): OUT

Mitchell Robinson, NYK (thumb): OUT

Brandon Ingram, NOP (toe): DOUBTFUL

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Tuesday's slate: Luka Doncic ($11,900), Nikola Jokic ($11,600), Jayson Tatum ($11,200) and LeBron James ($11,100).

Doncic has scored 58.9 and 46 FD points in his last two games, and he'll face a Wizards team that will be without Kristaps Porzingis' rim-protecting presence down low.

If Jokic is able to overcome his questionable designation, he'll be looking to forge a third straight 60-FD-point tally while facing a Pelicans squad he already scored 69.7 FD points against in one prior meeting this season.

Tatum will be on the second night of a back-to-back set but was able to score 43.7 FD points in 37 minutes against the Magic on Monday in his return from a one-game absence due to a wrist injury.

Assuming James battles through his ankle soreness, he'll face a Clippers team he's posted 50.1 and 48 FD points against in two prior games this season.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Julius Randle, NYK ($9,900)

Randle has just one game under 40 FD points in his last six and has eclipsed 50 on three occasions in that span, which should ensure he's in plenty of lineups Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($9,600)

Leonard has been producing in a manner reminiscent of his heyday, averaging 43.6 FD points over his last 11 games while shooting 52.9 percent, including 46.8 percent from three-point range.

Nikola Vucevic, CHI ($8,500)

Vucevic has 11 consecutive double-doubles, a stretch in which he's scored 44 FD points or more on six occasions.

Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($8,300)

Kuzma has scored 48 to 58.9 FD points in three of the last four games, and he boasts a 31.3 percent usage rate while averaging 39 FD points per 36 minutes without Porzingis on the floor.

Bradley Beal, WAS ($8,000)

Beal sports a 29.3 percent usage rate and is averaging 43.7 FD points per 36 minutes without Porzingis on the floor, which should make him popular at his salary.

Key Values

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($6,400) at LAL

Zubac has scored 29.6 and 45.9 FD points in two previous games against the Lakers, and he's eclipsed 30 FD points in four of his last eight games alone. Zubac has accomplished that feat in 19 games overall this season, including seven instances where he's been above 40. The Lakers continue to make for good targets, as they're allowing an NBA-high offensive efficiency rating to centers (35.8), along with the most FD points per game to the position in the last 15 contests (60.5). L.A. is also surrendering the fourth-most rebounds (53.8) and fourth-most blocks (5.3) per game overall, upping Zubac's chances of a strong night.

Monte Morris, WAS ($5,600) at DAL

While Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal might be the biggest beneficiaries from Porzingis' absence, Morris should be in position to overdeliver on his modest salary as well. The veteran guard is averaging 28.3 FD points per 36 minutes without the big man on the floor, and he checks into Tuesday shooting 53.5 percent, including 45.5 percent from behind the arc, over his last 10 games. Morris has gone over 29 FD points on five occasions during that span, and Dallas is surrendering over 47 FD points per game to point guards on the season. The Mavs have also been vulnerable to three-point shooting of late, yielding a 39.2 percent success rate from distance in the last three games.

Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($5,300) vs. CHI

Mathurin has eclipsed 30 FD points twice during Tyrese Haliburton's six-game absence, scoring 16 or more actual points on four occasions during that span as well. The rookie put up 27.4 FD points across 27 minutes in one prior meeting against the Bulls, and he could be in line for a spot start Tuesday with Andrew Nembhard questionable due to an illness. Chicago has also surrendered the eighth-highest three-point shooting percentage overall (36.6) and over 42 FD points per game to two-guards for the season, while Mathurin has already delivered at least a 5x return on his current salary on 20 occasions.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jock Landale, PHO ($4,600) vs. CHA

