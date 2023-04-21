NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at ATL: Celtics lead the series 2-0.

CLE at NYK: Series is tied at 1-1.

DEN at MIN: Nuggets lead series 2-0.

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Cedi Osman (ankle): Questionable

DEN - Nikola Jokic (wrist): Probable

MIN - Rudy Gobert (back), Jaylen Nowell (knee): Questionable / Jaden McDaniels (hand), Naz Reid (wrist): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($7,600) vs. Cavaliers

After a high-scoring performance in Game 1, Brunson stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals in Game 2, for a total of 42.8 DK points. He averaged 25.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals against the Cavs in four meetings during the regular season and should continue to make his mark as his team's leading scorer in the series.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,300) at Knicks

Mitchell was quiet with just 17 points, but made up for it by dishing out 13 assists and totaling 46.5 DK points in Game 2. Despite his 38-point effort in Game 1, the Cavs came up short and no longer hold home-court advantage in the series as they enter New York for Game 3. Nonetheless, Mitchell averaged 31.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals against the Knicks during the regular season and is no stranger to putting on a show at MSG.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,500) vs. Nuggets

Edwards went off for 41 points on 14-of-23 shooting, in 42 minutes played in Game 2, which marked the second time he achieved at least 60 DK points in his last five outings. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals across four meetings with the Nuggets during the regular season, and he should continue to thrive with home-court advantage and a hot hand heading into Game 3.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,200) vs. Cavaliers

Randle is averaging 20.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals, with a high of 42 DK points over two games in the first round. He struggled from the field in the first two games, but he has a great chance to continue to pad his stats on the glass, as the Cavs are giving up an average of 15.0 offensive rebounds per game in the series.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($10,700) at Timberwolves

Jokic logged 50.8 DK points in the last outing, with 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting, nine rebounds and nine assists, in 37 minutes of action. He averaged 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists and 1.3 steals in three games against the Timberwolves during the regular season and should continue to thrive as they are allowing the Nuggets to convert an average of 49.0 percent from the field so far in the series.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,900) at Hawks

Tatum amassed 56.5 DK points in Game 2 and is averaging 27.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists so far in the first round. He is likely to keep it rolling as the Hawks are allowing the Celtics to shoot an average of 51.7 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from deep in the last two games.

Value Picks

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks ($4,900) vs. Cavaliers

Quickley has been quiet through the first two games of the series, averaging 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per outing. He posted an average of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals during the season and is likely to thrive back on home court, where his field-goal percentage was 2.5 percent higher than on the road.

Caris LeVert, Cavaliers ($4,700) at Knicks

After only seeing 18 minutes of action in Game 1, LeVert delivered 24 points, four rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes of action in Game 2, helping the Cavs secure a much-needed win. He is likely to get another significant look in Game 3, especially if Cedi Osman (questionable) is sidelined.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,800) at Timberwolves

Brown topped 20 DK points in both Games 1 and 2, while averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals. He remains the go-to guy off the bench and has a good chance to get his shot going from long range, as the Timberwolves are allowing the Nuggets to shoot 42.6 from deep over two games.

De'Andre Hunter, Hawks ($4,600) vs. Celtics

Hunter has produced two solid performances this postseason, including 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, totaling 38 DK points in Game 2. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists through three meetings against the Celtics during the regular season and must continue to rise to the challenge against their elite wing players.

Robert Williams, Celtics ($4,500) at Hawks

Williams generated 19.3 DK points in the previous game, and he is averaging 10.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 22.5 minutes off the bench through Games 1 and 2. He has a great opportunity to continue to feast on the boards, as the Hawks are giving up the most rebounds per game in the playoffs.

