NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 3

Slate Overview

CHA at DET

Pistons are 2-8 in last 10 games.

SAC at IND

Pacers are 1-9 in last 10 games.

POR at WAS

Wizards on six-game win streak.

PHX at BOS

Celtics are 20-6 at home.

TOR at HOU

Rockets are on two-game win streak.

ORL at MIN

Timberwolves are 19-11 at home.

PHI at SAS

Spurs are on seven-game slide.

ATL at UTA

Jazz are 18-9 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

CHA - Cody Martin (knee): Questionable

Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

DET - Marvin Bagley (hand), Cory Joseph (back): OUT

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (personal): OUT

POR - Jerami Grant (concussion): Questionable

Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

PHX - Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

BOS - Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT

TOR - OG Anunoby (wrist): OUT

HOU - Jabari Smith (hip): Questionable

Jalen Green (calf), Kevin Porter (foot): OUT

MIN - Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (foot): Questionable

SAS - Tre Jones (foot): Doubtful

Romeo Langford (hip), Jeremy Sochan (back), Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, 76ers ($9,600) at Spurs

Harden should be looking to shine after being snubbed from the All-Star team, despite averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.2 steals on the season. He also topped 50 DK points in six of his last 10 appearances, with a high of 61.5, and has a great chance to keep it rolling against the Spurs, who give up a league-high in points per game.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,900) vs. Magic

Edwards is on a dominant streak, averaging 29.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 71. He averages 2.8 made three-pointers on 7.5 attempts per game and should thrive against the Magic, who give up the league's fourth-most threes per game.

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,400) vs. Hawks

Markkanen continues to deliver at a high level, averaging 26.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 10 outings, with four games where he went beyond 50 DK points, including a high of 61. He should keep rolling with an advantageous matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most points and rebounds per game to small forwards. He also benefits from a size advantage at his position.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($6,800) at Timberwolves

Banchero topped 30 DK points in six of the last 10 games, with a high of 49.3, while averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals. He faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who are dealing with injuries in the frontcourt, and he has a good chance to pad his stats, as they give up the league's third-most free throws per game.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($8,900) vs. Trail Blazers

Porzingis tallied 54.3 DK points in his first game back from a three-game absence and is coming off another extended break, as the Wizards' last game was postponed. He is averaging 22.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals on the season and should stand out against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,100) at Rockets

Siakam became the first player in history not to be selected as an All-Star while averaging at least 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game. However, he faces a great opportunity to come out with a statement performance against the Rockets, who give up the league's most turnovers and seventh-most points per game.

Value Picks

Drew Eubanks, Trail Blazers ($3,800) at Wizards

Eubanks turned in a double-double in the last game and is averaging 6.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10. He is up for a major boost in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic and will have to step up against the Wizards' talented frontcourt.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons ($4,600) vs. Hornets

Stewart is averaging 7.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists across his last five appearances, including three with more than 19 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.

De'Anthony Melton, 76ers ($4,600) at Spurs

Melton is coming off a quieter outing but is averaging 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10, including two games with more than 30 DK points. He has a chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Spurs, who give up the league's third-most turnovers per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 40.1 percent from long range.

Cole Anthony, Magic ($4,700) at Timberwolves

Anthony is averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games, with a high of 38.5 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who give up an average of 13.0 threes per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.6 percent from deep.

Delon Wright, Wizards ($4,000) vs. Trail Blazers

Wright topped 20 DK points in six of the last 10 games, with a high of 38.3, while averaging 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals. He should have continued success against the Trail Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.8 percent from the field.

