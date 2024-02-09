NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at PHI: Hawks on two-game slide; 76ers on three-game slide

WAS at BOS: Wizards on four-game slide; Celtics on two-game win streak

HOU at TOR: Rockets on two-game slide; Raptors 2-8 in last 10 games

CHA at MIL: Hornets on nine-game losing streak; Bucks have dropped three straight

DEN at SAC: Nuggets on three-game win streak; Kings on two-game slide

NOP at LAL: Pelicans on four-game win streak; Lakers 17-9 at home

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - Dejounte Murray (back): Questionable; Clint Capela (thigh): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic could be up for a boost. Onyeka Okongwu is expected to start in place of Capela.

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (illness): Questionable; Nicolas Batum (hamstring), Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Kelly Oubre and Paul Reed will continue to see more action.

WAS - Marvin Bagley (back), Richaun Holmes (not injury related): OUT

Eugene Omoruyi and Bilal Coulibaly are likely to pick up extra minutes.

BOS - Jayson Tatum (illness): Questionable; Xavier Tillman (knee): OUT

Payton Pritchard and and Sam Hauser could get more playing time.

HOU - Fred VanVleet (thigh), Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate are in line for more action.

TOR - Ochai Agbaji (not injury related), Kelly Olynyk (not injury related): Questionable

CHA - Gordon Hayward (calf), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back): OUT

Bryce McGowens and Nick Richards should continue to see more opportunities.

MIL - Damian Lillard (ankle), Khris Middleton (ankle): Questionable

Pat Connaughton and AJ Green could be up for additional playing time.

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring): Questionable

Christian Braun could pick up more responsibility.

SAC - Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

Davion Mitchell could see more action.

NOP - Naji Marshall (back), Zion Williamson (foot), Jonas Valanciunas (calf): Questionable

Trey Murphy and Larry Nance are in line for a boost.

LAL - D'Angelo Russell (knee): Questionable; Cam Reddish (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot): OUT

Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince may get more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,500) vs. Rockets

Barnes continues to shine, averaging 20.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 60.5 DK points. He finished with 44.8 DK points in a recent meeting with the Rockets, on February 2, and he should find opportunity to pad his stats once again, as the Rockets give up the league's third-most free throws per game.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,300) vs. Wizards

Brown bounced back from a one-game absence by amassing 32.5 DK points in the Celtics' most recent outing. He is also averaging 17.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 appearances, including two with at least 50 DK points. Brown may have to step up to lead the offense if Jayson Tatum is sidelined. Additionally, he is likely to thrive against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Tobias Harris, 76ers ($7,800) vs. Hawks

Harris must continue to step up and help lead the way for his squad in the absence of Joel Embiid. Harris is averaging 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.9 steals across is last 10 appearances, including three with more than 40 DK points. He also faces a great opportunity to prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points per game.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,900) vs. Wizards

Porzingis topped 40 DK points in each of the last three games and is averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.0 blocks over that span. He is up for a great chance to stand out against the struggling Wizards, who give up the league's most offensive rebounds and total rebounds per game. They also give up the league's second-most points in the paint.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,200) vs. Pelicans

Davis is on a tear since returning from a two-game absence, averaging 23.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.7 blocks across the last three games, including a high of 70.8 DK points. He also came up with 47 DK points in the last game against the Pelicans and could be up for a more favorable matchup, if they turn out to be shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,800) vs. Pelicans

James continues to dominate, averaging 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks through his last five appearances, including two games with more than 50 DK points. He finished with 53.8 DK points in the last meeting with the Pelicans, and he has home-court advantage this time around. He also has a good chance to get his shot going from deep, as the Pelicans give up the league's most threes per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($6,700) at Lakers

McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Lakers, who give up the league's fifth-most points and most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards. McCollum also totaled 48.3 DK points in the Pelicans' previous encounter with the Lakers this season.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($6,200) at 76ers

Okongwu is up for his third straight start in the absence of Clint Capela, and he enter on an impressive streak, averaging 17.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last five games. Okongwu also faces an advantageous matchup against the 76ers' shorthanded frontcourt.

Brook Lopez, Bucks ($6,000) vs. Hornets

Lopez delivered 28.3 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a three-game absence. The Bucks' big man is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including three with more than 40 DK points. Additionally, he is primed to stand out against the Hornets, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($4,200) vs. Hornets

Connaughton is coming off back-to-back starts, where he topped 25 DK points in each, and he should continue to see at least extended playing time in the absence of Khris Middleton. Connaughton also has a good opportunity to excel against the Hornets, who give up the highest field-goal percentage in the league.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($4,900) vs. Pelicans

Hachimura is averaging 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 33.5 DK points. He could be up for a fourth consecutive start as the Lakers continue to deal with injury trouble, and may have a favorable matchup against the Pelicans' potentially-shorthanded frontcourt.

