NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHA at DET: Hornets on eight-game slide; Pistons 6-8 at home

ORL at TOR: Magic 7-11 on road; Raptors 1-9 in last 10 games

BOS at HOU: Celtics 12-3 on road; Rockets 7-3 in last 10 games

WAS at NOP: Wizards 1-12 on road; Pelicans on 11-game slide

NYK at OKC: Knicks on nine-game win streak; Thunder on 13-game win streak

CLE at DAL: Cavs on eight-game win streak; Mavs on three-game slide

SAS at DEN: Spurs 5-9 on road; Nuggets on three-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CHA - LaMelo Ball (wrist), Cody Martin (knee), Brandon Miller (ankle): Questionable

DET - Jaden Ivey (leg): OUT

ORL - Anthony Black (back): Questionable

TOR - RJ Barrett (illness): Doubtful

BOS - Jaylen Brown (shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Questionable; Al Horford (rest): OUT

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Doubtful; Amen Thompson (suspension): OUT

WAS - Bilal Coulibaly (illness): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (calf), Miles McBride (hamstring): Questionable

OKC - Alex Caruso (hip): Questionable

DAL - P.J. Washington (knee): Questionable; Luka Doncic (calf), Naji Marshall (suspension): OUT

SAS - Jeremy Sochan (back): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans ($8,700) vs. Wizards

Murray is averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 3.6 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 64.0. He has a great chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,400) at Mavericks

Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last five games, including a high of 51.8 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Mavericks, who are dealing with injuries in the backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,800) vs. Magic

Barnes amassed 64.3 DK points in his most recent outing and is averaging 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games. He faces a favorable matchup against the Magic, who remain significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,800) at Mavericks

Mobley topped 20 points in four of the last five games and is averaging 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks across that span, including two with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to keep up the production against the Mavericks, who give up the league's ninth-most points and seventh-most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards. They also give up the league's highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing power forwards.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,400) vs. Celtics

Sengun topped 50 DK points in two of the last three outings and is averaging 21.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games. He is up for a tough matchup against the Celtics, but he should find room to prosper as they give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,200) vs. Spurs

Jokic is on an absolute tear, averaging 29.6 points, 15.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 70 DK points and a high of 93.0. He faces a challenging matchup against the Spurs, but he is likely to utilize his strength advantage and veteran savvy to get the better of the younger Victor Wembanyama in the paint. The Spurs also give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets ($6,600) vs. Spurs

Westbrook is up for a fifth consecutive start for his shorthanded squad, after averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last four games, including a high of 56.0 DK points. He is likely to thrive against the Spurs, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds to opposing point guards.

Yves Missi, Pelicans ($5,800) vs. Wizards

Missi continues to impress for the Pelicans, averaging 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.8 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 43.8 DK points. He has an excellent chance to prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans ($3,800) vs. Wizards

Hawkins racked up 21.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 9.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over seven outings since returning from an almost three-week absence. He is up for an ideal chance to flourish against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and fifth-most three-pointers per game.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($4,000) vs. Hornets

Thompson topped 20 DK points in each of the two most recent outings and is averaging 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals over the last five games. He has a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Tobias Harris, Pistons ($4,900) vs. Hornets

Harris has been struggling a bit lately but bounced back with a 32.5 DK-point effort in the last outing. He is likely to continue progressing on the right track with a matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.