NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
CHA at DET: Hornets on eight-game slide; Pistons 6-8 at home
ORL at TOR: Magic 7-11 on road; Raptors 1-9 in last 10 games
BOS at HOU: Celtics 12-3 on road; Rockets 7-3 in last 10 games
WAS at NOP: Wizards 1-12 on road; Pelicans on 11-game slide
NYK at OKC: Knicks on nine-game win streak; Thunder on 13-game win streak
CLE at DAL: Cavs on eight-game win streak; Mavs on three-game slide
SAS at DEN: Spurs 5-9 on road; Nuggets on three-game win streak
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.
Injuries to Monitor
CHA - LaMelo Ball (wrist), Cody Martin (knee), Brandon Miller (ankle): Questionable
DET - Jaden Ivey (leg): OUT
ORL - Anthony Black (back): Questionable
TOR - RJ Barrett (illness): Doubtful
BOS - Jaylen Brown (shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Questionable; Al Horford (rest): OUT
HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Doubtful; Amen Thompson (suspension): OUT
WAS - Bilal Coulibaly (illness): OUT
NOP - Brandon Ingram (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
NYK - Jalen Brunson (calf), Miles McBride (hamstring): Questionable
OKC - Alex Caruso (hip): Questionable
DAL - P.J. Washington (knee): Questionable; Luka Doncic (calf), Naji Marshall (suspension): OUT
SAS - Jeremy Sochan (back): OUT
DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Dejounte Murray, Pelicans ($8,700) vs. Wizards
Murray is averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 3.6 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 64.0. He has a great chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,400) at Mavericks
Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last five games, including a high of 51.8 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Mavericks, who are dealing with injuries in the backcourt.
Forwards/Centers
Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,800) vs. Magic
Barnes amassed 64.3 DK points in his most recent outing and is averaging 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games. He faces a favorable matchup against the Magic, who remain significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.
Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,800) at Mavericks
Mobley topped 20 points in four of the last five games and is averaging 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks across that span, including two with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to keep up the production against the Mavericks, who give up the league's ninth-most points and seventh-most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards. They also give up the league's highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing power forwards.
Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,400) vs. Celtics
Sengun topped 50 DK points in two of the last three outings and is averaging 21.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games. He is up for a tough matchup against the Celtics, but he should find room to prosper as they give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,200) vs. Spurs
Jokic is on an absolute tear, averaging 29.6 points, 15.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 70 DK points and a high of 93.0. He faces a challenging matchup against the Spurs, but he is likely to utilize his strength advantage and veteran savvy to get the better of the younger Victor Wembanyama in the paint. The Spurs also give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing centers.
Mid-Range Money
Russell Westbrook, Nuggets ($6,600) vs. Spurs
Westbrook is up for a fifth consecutive start for his shorthanded squad, after averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last four games, including a high of 56.0 DK points. He is likely to thrive against the Spurs, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds to opposing point guards.
Yves Missi, Pelicans ($5,800) vs. Wizards
Missi continues to impress for the Pelicans, averaging 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.8 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 43.8 DK points. He has an excellent chance to prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing centers.
Value Picks
Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans ($3,800) vs. Wizards
Hawkins racked up 21.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 9.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over seven outings since returning from an almost three-week absence. He is up for an ideal chance to flourish against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and fifth-most three-pointers per game.
Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($4,000) vs. Hornets
Thompson topped 20 DK points in each of the two most recent outings and is averaging 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals over the last five games. He has a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.
Tobias Harris, Pistons ($4,900) vs. Hornets
Harris has been struggling a bit lately but bounced back with a 32.5 DK-point effort in the last outing. He is likely to continue progressing on the right track with a matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.