NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, June 14

Slate Overview

BOS at DAL: Celtics lead series 3-0

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (leg): Questionable

DAL - Luka Doncic (chest): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,000)

Irving led the Mavs with 35 points on 13-for-28 shooting with just two turnovers in 45 minutes of action in Game 3. It marked his best performance of the series, after finishing with a total of 28 points through the first two games. He will likely come out with another big-time performance with home-court advantage and the season on the line.

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,400)

White continues to hit crushing three-pointers at critical moments and also come up with momentum-stopping defensive plays. He topped 33 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in the Finals. His game produces on both ends of the floor and across the stat sheet, helping ensure a high floor for his ultimate DK totals.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($10,000)

Brown finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and a block as he turned in a heavy influence on the result in Game 3. Coming off Eastern Conference Finals MVP, he has been just as fantastic in the Finals and is on pace to play his way to the Finals MVP. He is averaging 24.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last three games.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($11,600)

Tatum is averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 0.7 steals in the Finals and is coming off a series-high 31-point effort in Game 3. He has struggled with efficiency, shooting just 35.9 percent from the field and averaging 3.7 turnovers in the series but continues to adapt and help his team succeed.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($13,600)

Doncic fouled out in the fourth quarter of Game 3 after 38 minutes of action with 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal. It marked the first time in five outings that he finished with less than 28 points and without at least a double-double. Nonetheless, he remains the most unstoppable player on the floor and should continue to stuff the stat sheet, especially if he can come up with a more efficient effort than his 11-for-27 shooting display in the last outing.

Mid-Range Money

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($6,200)

Washington remains the most reliable third offensive option for the Mavs and is averaging 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in the Finals. He has at least seven rebounds in each of the last four outings and is shooting 12-for-16 from the foul line in the series.

Dereck Lively, Mavericks ($5,400)

Lively came up big with 11 points, 13 rebounds, an assist and two steals for a total of 34.3 DK points in Game 3. It marked the first game of the series where he scored more than two points and his squad definitely needs him to pick up where he left off in order to have a chance at avoiding losing the championship on home court.

Al Horford, Celtics ($5,600)

Horford is averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks through 13 consecutive playoff starts. He finished with less than 10 points in Game 2 and 3 of the Finals, but he continues to do a solid job on the glass and plays a key role in helping the Celtics facilitate their offense, which allows him to maintain solid DK-point totals.

Value Picks

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($4,400)

Gafford has been relatively quiet in the Finals, averaging 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks over the three games. Nonetheless, he remains an established part of the Mavs' presence on both ends of the floor and can rack up the DK points quickly with a couple blocks and by finishing on a couple of lobs.

Xavier Tillman, Celtics ($2,600)

Tillman saw his first action of the Finals in Game 3 and finished with three points, four rebounds and two blocks in 11 minutes. His efficient effort should help earn him another opportunity, while he would also have a good chance to pick up extra playing time in the event that Kristaps Porzingis remains sidelined.

Josh Green, Mavericks ($3,000)

Green finished with 12.3 DK points in Game 3, with three points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. He is averaging 18.7 minutes per game in the Finals has been consistently the Mavs' second-most used player off the bench through most of the postseason. He plays with a lot of hustle and can boost his DK totals quickly with steals.

