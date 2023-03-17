NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at CHA: 76ers have won six in a row.

GSW at ATL: Warriors are 7-27 on the road.

WAS at CLE: Cavs are 28-8 at home.

MIN at CHI: Bulls are 18-16 at home.

NOP at HOU: Rockets are on a two-game win streak.

MEM at SAS: Grizzlies are 13-22 on the road.

BOS at POR: Trail Blazers are on a four-game slide.

DAL at LAL: Mavs are 13-21 on the road.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

PHI - Jalen McDaniels (hip): Questionable

CHA - Mark Williams (thumb): Questionable

GSW - Kevon Looney (back): Probable / Stephen Curry (thumb): Questionable / Draymond Green (suspension), Andre Iguodala (wrist), Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

CLE - Jarrett Allen (eye): OUT

MIN - Rudy Gobert (ankle), Naz Reid (calf), Austin Rivers (back): Questionable / Jaylen Nowell (knee), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (illness): Questionable

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (leg): OUT

HOU - Alperen Sengun (groin): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (knee), Ja Morant (personal): OUT

SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (Achilles): Questionable / Devonte' Graham (quadriceps), Romeo Langford (thigh): OUT

BOS - Jayson Tatum (hip): Questionable / Robert Williams (hamstring): OUT

POR - Damian Lillard (calf): Probable / Jerami Grant (quadriceps): Questionable

DAL - Tim Hardaway (calf), Kyrie Irving (foot), JaVale McGee (ankle): Questionable / Luka Doncic (thigh): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / Mo Bamba (ankle), LeBron James (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, 76ers ($9,600) at Hornets

Harden has been in a groove lately, averaging 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists and 1.0 steals across his last five appearances, including two games with more than 60 DK points. He faces a great chance to keep rolling against the Hornets, who give up an average of 12.4 threes and 24.1 free throws per game.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,900) at Trail Blazers

Brown is on a roll, with over 50 DK points in back-to-back outings and a high of 63.8 within his last five games. He should continue to shine against the Trail Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.3 percent from long range and give up the league's eighth-most points per game to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,100) at Rockets

Ingram dropped 43 DK points in the last outing, which marked his first game back after a two-game absence. He is averaging 25.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists through his last 10 appearances and should do well against the Rockets, who give up the league's most three-pointers and third-most points per game.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,300) at Spurs

Jackson topped 40 DK points in four of the last six outings, including a high of 45.3, while averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He must continue to step up while the Grizzlies remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and he has a great chance to excel against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,000) vs. Timberwolves

Vucevic is averaging 17.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals through five games, including a high of 50.3 DK points. He should be up for another solid outing against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game and fourth-highest three-point percentage to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,400) at Hornets

Embiid continues to dominate both ends of the floor, averaging 38.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.2 steals with a high of 70.5 DK points through the last five games. He faces an excellent chance to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's most rebounds and fifth-most points per game to centers.

Value Picks

John Collins, Hawks ($4,600) vs. Warriors

Collins tallied at least 22 DK points in four of the past five outings, averaging 11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He faces a good chance to stand out against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's sixth-most points and sixth-most free throws per game.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors ($4,400) at Hawks

Kuminga was quiet, with just 10 DK points in his last outing, which marked his first one back after a three-game absence. He is averaging 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists on the season and should be up for added opportunity while the Warriors are shorthanded. He also has a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points per game to power forwards.

Tobias Harris, 76ers ($4,900) at Hornets

Harris has been relatively quiet lately, averaging 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks across four games since returning from a one-game absence. He faces a great opportunity to flourish against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-most points and eighth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Jae'Sean Tate, Rockets ($4,200) vs. Pelicans

Tate topped 20 DK points in four of five games, including a high of 29.5, while averaging 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He should continue to succeed against the Pelicans, who allow opponents to shoot 47.6 percent from the field and give up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game.

Patrick Beverley, Bulls ($4,600) vs. Timberwolves

Beverley hauled in 11 rebounds in the last outing and continues to bring energy to the lineup, averaging 5.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 blocks over five games. He should stand out against his former squad, who give up the league's most rebounds and fifth-most points per game to point guards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.