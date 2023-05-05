NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at PHI: The series is tied at 1-1, as the Sixers stole Game 1 in Boston, and the Celtics bounced back with a 34-point win in Game 2.

DEN at PHX: The Nuggets lead the series 2-0 after earning back-to-back wins at home by an average of 14.0 points. However, the Suns won both home games in the season series, which they split, 2-2.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable

Embiid missed Game 1 and struggled with just 15 points in 27 minutes of action in Game 2. If he is sidelined again, Paul Reed will get another chance to step in for big minutes.

PHX - Chris Paul (groin): OUT

Paul was injured in the third quarter of Game 2. Cameron Payne and Damion Lee are in line for more opportunities in the backcourt.

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,900) at Suns

Murray is averaging 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals through seven outings this postseason, including a high of 59.3 DK points in Game 1 against the Suns. He should continue to thrive with an advantageous matchup with the absence of Chris Paul (groin).

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,500) vs. Nuggets

Booker has been one of the best scorers thus far in the postseason, averaging 35.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per outing. He topped 50 DK points in five of seven outings, including a high of 78, in Game 5 of the first round. He must keep up the high-level scoring and pick up the slack in the backcourt without Chris Paul (groin).

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,700) at 76ers

Despite his squad earning the win, Tatum came up flat with just seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and a block for a total of 21.3 DK points in Game 2. He is averaging 26.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 blocks through eight games in the postseason, including five with more than 50 DK points. He should be able to get back on track in Game 3 after he averaged 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals across four meetings with the Sixers during the regular season.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,300) at 76ers

Brown put together very similar stat lines in Games 1 and 2, averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per outing. He has yet to top 40 DK points in the series, despite doing so in four of six games in the first round. Brown is shooting 55.7 percent from the field in the postseason and should continue to find his way offensively while contributing across the stat sheet.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($10,900) at Suns

Jokic put up a monstrous performance, with 39 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block for 73.5 DK points in Game 2 against the Suns. Amazingly, it was not his top postseason showing, as he delivered 80.3 DK points in Game 5 of the first round. The Nuggets' big man should continue to thrive thanks to his size advantage in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,800) vs. Nuggets

Durant is averaging 27.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals through seven postseason outings, including four with more than 50 DK points. He has logged a high of 54.5 DK points so far in the series, and he needs another top-notch effort to earn his team a much-needed home win. He is also likely to pick up an increased usage rate in the absence of Chris Paul.

Value Picks

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($5,400) at 76ers

Brogdon came up huge with 38.5 DK points in Game 2, totaling 23 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block in 24 minutes off the bench. He is averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the postseason and will continue to stand out as an x-factor off the bench for Boston.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($6,400) vs. Celtics

Maxey finished with 23.3 DK points in Game 2, which marked his lowest postseason total. On the other hand, he is averaging 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals across six games played through the first two rounds, including three outings with more than 35 DK points.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,400) at Suns

Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals over the first two games against the Suns, with a high of 27 DK points in Game 1. He provides a great energy boost off the bench and does a fantastic job bolstering his numbers with a strong effort on both sides of the ball.

Tobias Harris, 76ers ($6,200) vs. Celtics

Harris is averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across six postseason games, including a high of 48 DK points in Game 4 of the first round. He could have a chance to step up for a more prominent role offensively if Joel Embiid (questionable) is out.

Robert Williams, Celtics ($4,600) at 76ers

Williams delivered 22.8 DK points with two points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 22 minutes of action in Game 2. He is averaging 7.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks across eight postseason games, with a high of 44.8 DK points in Game 4 of the first round. He could also be up for a lighter matchup in the frontcourt if Joel Embiid (questionable) is out.

