NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 12

Slate Overview

MIA at DEN: The Nuggets lead the series 3-1, after rebounding from a road loss in Game 2 with back-to-back wins in Miami.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Tyler Herro (hand): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($18,000) vs. Heat

Murray is on a stellar run, with more than 50 DK points in nine of 19 games in the playoffs, while he is averaging 26.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals per outing. Murray is shooting an average of 48.5 percent from the field, including 42.7 percent from deep and 95.2 percent from the foul line at home in the postseason.

Forwards/Centers

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($10,800) vs. Heat

Gordon put together his best performance of the postseason with 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in Game 4. He is averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the Finals and should continue to shine in Game 5, as he is shooting an average of 70.6 percent from the field at home in the series.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($17,700) at Nuggets

Butler finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, totaling a series-high 46.3 DK points in the Game 4 loss. It marked the third straight game he scored at least 20 points, and the nine field goals were his second-most in the series. Despite his best efforts, the Heat are on the brink of elimination. Nonetheless, Butler has been a driving force in his team overcoming the odds and could very well lead another strong attack, as he is shooting an average of 48.4 percent on the road in the postseason.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($14,700) at Nuggets

Adebayo has at least 40 DK points in all four Finals games. The Heat big man is averaging 22.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in the series and has three double-doubles in four games. Adebayo will continue to have his hands full with the Nuggets' frontcourt, but he should continue to thrive on the offensive end, as one of the few Miami players to find his shot this series.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($24,000) vs. Heat

Jokic is on a brilliant run with an average of 30.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals through four games in the Finals. He put up a historic 30-20-10 effort in Game 3, where he finished with 80.8 DK points, marking the fourth time he went over 80 in 19 games this postseason. The two-time MVP also has two triple-doubles in the Finals and has not recorded less than 10 rebounds in any game of the series.

Value Picks

Gabe Vincent, Heat ($8,400) at Nuggets

After reaching 33 DK points in back-to-back games to start the series, Vincent came up flat in the last two outings. He is averaging 13.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 steals through 21 appearances in the postseason, and the Heat are counting on the fourth-year guard to continue to run the offense.

Kyle Lowry, Heat ($7,500) at Nuggets

Lowry totaled at least 24 DK points in three of four games in the Finals, while averaging 10.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per outing. The veteran point guard must come through in a do-or-die game and should stand out, as he is shooting 50 percent from the field through two road games this series.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($7,800) vs. Heat

Brown came up large with 21 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block, for a total of 34.5 DK points in the previous game. He surpassed 20 DK points in three of four outings this series and has been a great spark off the bench all postseason, averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 19 games.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($8,700) at Nuggets

Martin has not gotten back to the numbers he put up in the conference finals, as he has yet to top 30 DK points in the series. However, he continues to bring a formidable effort on both ends of the floor and should make an impact across the stat sheet, while averaging 28 minutes per game in the Finals.

Michael Porter, Nuggets ($9,300) vs. Heat

After tallying 38.3 DK points in Game 1, Porter has slowed down with no more than 15 DK points in the last three outings. Despite the lull, he can still be an effective contributor in the Nuggets' offense, as he is shooting 38.1 percent from long range at home in the playoffs.

Jeff Green, Nuggets ($2,400) vs. Heat

Green has not missed a game this postseason, averaging 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 18 minutes per outing. He is shooting 80 percent from the foul line at home in the playoffs and will continue to earn minutes with his hard-nosed play.

