NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 20

Slate Overview

7 PM EST - CHI at PHI: 76ers are on an eight-game win streak.

7 PM - IND at CHA: Hornets are on a four-game slide.

7:30 PM - MIN at NYK: Knicks have won three, Timberwolves have lost three straight.

8 PM - GSW at HOU: Warriors are on a three-game slide.

8 PM - DAL at MEM: Grizzlies are 29-5 at home.

9 PM - SAC at UTA: Kings are on a three-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Alex Caruso (foot): Questionable

PHI - P.J. Tucker (ankle): Questionable

IND - Chris Duarte (ankle), Bennedict Mathurin (ankle): Questionable / Tyrese Haliburton (knee): OUT

CHA - Mark Williams (thumb): OUT

MIN - Anthony Edwards (ankle), Rudy Gobert (ankle), Naz Reid (calf), Austin Rivers (back), Jaylen Nowell (knee): Questionable / Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

GSW - Kevon Looney (back): Questionable / Andrew Wiggins (personal), Andre Iguodala (wrist): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (rest): Questionable

DAL - Luka Doncic (thigh), Tim Hardaway (illness), Kyrie Irving (foot), Markieff Morris (knee): Questionable

MEM - Jaren Jackson (calf): Questionable / Steven Adams (knee), Ja Morant (personal): OUT

SAC - Kevin Huerter (knee), Trey Lyles (shoulder): Questionable

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (back): Questionable / Jordan Clarkson (finger), Collin Sexton (hamsting): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,800) at Rockets

Curry is averaging 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists, including two outings with more than 60 DK points, in eight games since returning from a nearly month-long absence. He should continue to prosper against the Rockets, who give up the league's most points per game to point guards.

Klay Thompson, Warriors ($7,100) at Rockets

Thompson is coming off a quiet outing, but he is averaging 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals across the last 10 games, including a high of 51.8 DK points. He should be able to get his offense back on track against the Rockets, who give up a league-high 14.6 three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kelly Oubre, Hornets ($6,900) vs. Pacers

Oubre was quiet in the last game but is averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over eight consecutive starts, including a high of 50.5 DK points. He has a solid chance to get back on track at home against the Pacers, who give up the league's third-most points and fifth-most free throws per game.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($9,200) vs. Timberwolves

Randle logged a high of 63.3 DK points while averaging 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games. He has an opportunity to flourish against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's most free throws per game and allow opponents to shoot 47 percent from the field, including 37.1 percent from long range.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,400) at Jazz

Sabonis is putting up monstrous numbers, averaging 21.6 points, 14.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 blocks over five outings, including one game with 24 points and 21 rebounds and three with more than 60 DK points. He should excel against the Jazz, who give up the league's fifth-most points in the paint and fifth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,600) vs. Bulls

Embiid continues his domination, averaging 35.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.4 blocks over five outings, including a high of 70.5 DK points. He should keep up the strong play against the Bulls, who are relatively undersized in the frontcourt and without any true defensive stopper to slow him down.

Value Picks

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,500) vs. Timberwolves

Robinson notched a high of 30.5 DK points while averaging 5.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks through the previous five games. He should stand out against the Timberwolves, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Tari Eason, Rockets ($4,400) vs. Warriors

Eason is averaging 10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 10 games, including seven with more than 20 DK points and a high of 38.3. He should find room to make an impact against the Warriors, who give up the league's sixth-most points and sixth-most free throws per game.

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,900) at Jazz

Barnes topped 20 DK points in eight of 10 outings, with a high of 47.8, while averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He faces a good chance to get his offense going against the Jazz, who allow opposing small forwards to shoot an average of 46.9 percent from the field.

Patrick Beverley, Bulls ($4,400) at 76ers

Beverley tallied at least 19 DK points in five straight outings, including a high of 41, while averaging 8.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 blocks. He has to step up against the 76ers' backcourt but should continue to stuff the stat sheet, as he's averaging nearly 30 minutes per game.

Kris Dunn, Jazz ($4,800) vs. Kings

Dunn continues to impress, averaging 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals across five games, as he continues to see added opportunity while the Jazz are shorthanded in the backcourt. He faces a tough matchup against the Kings, but he should have room to operate on offense, as they allow opposing point guards to shoot an average of 46.6 percent from the field.

