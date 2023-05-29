NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at BOS: The series is tied at 3-3, after the Celtics mustered three straight wins, putting themselves in position to be the first team in history to win a series after trailing 0-3. However, both teams are 1-2 at home in the series, meaning the Heat have already won two in Boston and could just as well do it again.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Gabe Vincent (ankle): Questionable / Tyler Herro (hand): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Marcus Smart, Celtics ($11,700) vs. Heat

Smart is coming off back-to-back games with more than 20 points, as he picked up his scoring contribution in a couple-must win situations, and he logged a series-high of 40.8 DK points in Game 5, with 23 points, three rebounds, two assists and five steals. Smart is shooting 50.0 percent from the field, including 53.8 percent from deep at home in the series, and he must max out his effort on both ends of the floor to finish the job in Game 7.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($13,800) vs. Heat

Brown notched a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds in 39 minutes of action in Game 6. He is averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals through six games in the series, but he must come up with another performance mirroring his most recent effort in order for the Celtics to have a chance at outlasting the Heat.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($20,400) at Celtics

Butler has gone over 50 DK points in four of six games in the series, with a high of 63.3 in Game 1. He is averaging 24.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.5 steals but came up with less than 20 points in two of the six outings. Butler must deliver at the top of his potential in Game 7, as his offensive impact must at least come close to eclipsing the impact of two all-star level offensive threats from the Celtics' roster

Caleb Martin, Heat ($10,500) at Celtics

Martin is putting up a stellar effort in the conference finals, averaging 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over six games. He topped 30 DK points in four of the six outings, with a high of 48.3 in Game 6. Martin will continue to see more opportunity as Tyler Herro (hand) remains out, and he will likely also continue to thrive thanks to his hustle and effort on both ends of the floor.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($13,500) at Celtics

Adebayo surpassed 40 DK points in just two of six games so far in the conference finals, with a high of 57.8 in Game 2, while he is averaging 15.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per outing, including two double-doubles. The Heat need a major effort from their big man in order to grind out the road win in Game 7 and after showing flashes throughout the series, he must put it all together in one more stand-out performance to overcome the Celtics' deep frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($20,700) vs. Heat

Tatum led the charge with an average of 28.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks as the Celtics rallied to three straight wins. He surpassed 50 DK points in four of six games in the conference finals, including two with more than 60, and a high of 64.3 in Game 4. Tatum is shooting 50.9 percent from the field at home in the series, which is 3.1 percent better than on the road, which stands as a good sign, despite the Celtics' 1-2 home record going into Game 7.

Value Picks

Gabe Vincent, Heat ($7,800) at Celtics

Vincent missed Game 5 but was back on the floor for Game 6, where he finished with 15 points, four rebounds and one block in 41 minutes of action. If he is able to go in Game 7, he should continue to shine in the Heat's backcourt, as he is averaging 17.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists over five consecutive starts in the series.

Derrick White, Celtics ($9,600) vs. Heat

White has momentum on his side after coming up as the hero with his last-second bucket to win Game 6. He is averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks over four straight starts, including three games with more than 30 DK points and a high of 35.8.

Max Strus, Heat ($7,200) at Celtics

Strus bounced back from a muted effort in Game 5, with a total of 16.8 DK points in Game 6. He is averaging 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists through six games in the series, with a high of 20.3 DK points in Game 1. Strus is shooting 47.6 percent on the road in the series, which is actually 9.1 percent better than he is shooting at home.

Al Horford, Celtics ($9,900) vs. Heat

Horford is averaging 6.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 blocks per game in the conference finals, with more than 30 DK points in Games 4 and 5. He has done a great job of protecting the paint recently, with four blocks in the last three games, while also helping the Celtics hold opponents to just 41.3 rebounds per game in the postseason.

Robert Williams, Celtics ($6,600) vs. Heat

Despite coming off the bench in the last three games, Williams continues to make an impact on both ends of the floor, averaging 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in that stretch. He logged 20.8 DK points in the last game, which marked the third time he went over 20 in the series.

