NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 13

Slate Overview

NYK at BOS: Knicks on three-game win streak; Celtics 4-0 at home.

WAS at TOR: Wizards on two-game slide and are 1-5 on the road.

CHI at MIL: Bulls 1-3 on the road; Bucks on two-game slide but are 4-1 at home.

CLE at SAC: Kings have won two in a row and are 3-1 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Delon Wright (knee): OUT

Landry Shamet is up for a boost.

TOR - Gary Trent (foot): Questionable

Gradey Dick and Malachi Flynn could get more opportunity.

CHI - Alex Caruso (toe): Questionable

Jevon Carter is in line for more playing time.

MIL - Damian Lillard (calf): Probable; Jae Crowder (groin): OUT

Bobby Portis and MarJon Beauchamp should see more opportunity.

CLE - Isaac Okoro (knee): OUT

Caris LeVert is up for added playing time.

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (ankle): Doubtful; Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

Davion Mitchell has to step in if Fox is out. Alex Len gets more action in the absence of Lyles.

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($7,200) at Kings

Garland amassed a season-high 42 DK points in the last game and is likely to face an advantageous matchup against the Kings, while De'Aaron Fox is expected to remain sidelined. Garland is averaging 17.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals through five appearances on the season.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,300) at Kings

Mitchell has scored at least 20 points in every game played this season and has surpassed 50 DK points three times, including a high of 70. He is averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.3 steals on the season. He also averages 3.3 three-pointers per game and has a good chance to thrive against the Kings, who are giving up the league's seventh-most threes per game.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,000) vs. Wizards

Barnes is off to a great start this season, averaging 20.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has topped 45 DK points in seven of nine outings on the season, including a high of 67.3 on Nov. 3 against the Spurs. Barnes faces an excellent opportunity to keep up the production against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game and are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.4 percent from the field.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,100) at Celtics

Randle is averaging 17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game, and he has topped 40 DK points in six of his nine outings. He is likely to deliver another strong performance after he averaged 30 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists through four meetings with with the Celtics last season.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($11,100) vs. Cavaliers

Sabonis has been doing his best to keep the Kings afloat in the absence of De'Aaron Fox and has topped 55 DK points in each of the last two outings. He is averaging 17.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks on the season, and he should do well against the Cavs, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,000) vs. Knicks

Tatum leads the Celtics with averages of 27.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals on the season. He has gone over 40 DK points in each of his nine outings, including four with more than 50, and a high of 60.8. He faces another good opportunity to keep up the dominant play after averaging 28.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists through four games against the Knicks last season.

Value Picks

Keon Ellis, Kings ($3,900) vs. Cavaliers

Ellis has picked up back-to-back starts with De'Aaron Fox out and will likely pick up a third, as Fox is listed as doubtful. Ellis has topped 20 DK points in two of the last three outings.

Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks ($4,900) at Celtics

DiVincenzo has been a key figure off the bench for the Knicks, averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 19.8 minutes per game. He has gone over 24 DK points in two of his last five outings and should do well against the Celtics, who are giving up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($5,100) vs. Cavaliers

Barnes has had a mostly unimpressive start to the season, aside from delivering 45 DK points in the Kings' season opener. Nonetheless, he faces an advantageous matchup against the Cavs, who are shorthanded at the win and giving up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Al Horford, Celtics ($5,000) vs. Knicks

Horford bounced back from a one-game absence by delivering 22.3 DK points in the last game. He is averaging 5.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game and has 20 DK points in two of his last four outings.

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($4,700) at Bucks

Drummond is coming off his best performance of the season Sunday against the Pistons, as he tallied 11 points, 13 rebounds an assist and two steals for a total 33.8 DK points. He has a good chance to come up with another solid outing after he averaged 4.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game against the Bucks last season.

