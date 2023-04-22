NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at BKN: 76ers lead series 3-0.

PHX at LAC: Suns lead series 2-1.

MIL at MIA: Series tied 1-1.

MEM at LAL: Series tied 1-1.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Danuel House (illness): Questionable / Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

PHX - Cameron Payne (back): Questionable

LAC - Paul George (knee), Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (back): Questionable / Wesley Matthews (calf): OUT

MIA - Kyle Lowry (knee): Questionable / Tyler Herro (hand): OUT

MEM - Ja Morant (hand): Questionable

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot), Dennis Schroder (Achilles): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($9,000) vs. Suns

Westbrook totaled 66 DK points as he finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and a block in 40 minutes of action in Game 3. He faces another opportunity to step up and lead the offense in the absence of Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (knee), and he should pad his stats at the foul line, as the Suns are giving up the second-most free throws per game in the postseason.

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($7,700) vs. 76ers

Despite trailing the series 0-3, Bridges has made a significant impact with more than 39 DK points in each outing, including a high of 46.5, while averaging 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He should continue to lead the way for his squad and put up solid numbers regardless of the final result, and he will have an easier time scoring around the basket while the Sixers are without Joel Embiid (knee).

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,200) vs. Bucks

Butler delivered 63.8 DK points in Game 1 and was quieter with 37.8 DK points in Game 2. He must get back on track for another significant performance in Game 3 to ensure his squad can protect home court after they stole one on the road to begin the series. Butler has a good chance to get his shot going from long range, as the Bucks are giving up the third-most threes per game in the playoffs.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($10,000) at Clippers

Durant shined through his first three playoff games with his new squad, averaging 26.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per outing, including a high of 63.3 DK points. He should continue to excel, especially with the absence of the Clippers' top two perimeter defenders.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($9,700) vs. Grizzlies

Davis amassed 61.5 DK points in Game 1, but he was much quieter on the offensive end in Game 2, with just 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes of action. He has an excellent chance to get back on track in Game 3 at home, where he shot 55.6 percent from the field during the season. He should also pad his stats on the glass, as the Grizzlies are giving up the fifth-most rebounds per game in the postseason.

Expected Chalk

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,800) vs. Grizzlies

James topped 52 DK points in both Games 1 and 2, averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals per outing. He should continue to prosper as the Grizzlies are allowing the Lakers to shoot 47.5 percent from the field, including 36.5 percent from deep.

Value Picks

Gabe Vincent, Heat ($4,700) vs. Bucks

Vincent tallied at least 22 DK points in back-to-back starts across Games 1 and 2, averaging 15.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per outing. He must continue to step up against the Bucks' top-tier backcourt but now has the benefit of home-court advantage.

Eric Gordon, Clippers ($4,800) vs. Suns

Gordon is averaging 12.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists over three games in the series, including a high of 24.8 DK points. Despite typically playing as a third or fourth option, Gordon faces a fantastic opportunity to step up and help lead the offense in the absence of Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (knee).

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,000) vs. 76ers

O'Neale brings a well-rounded effort off the bench and is averaging 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals through the first three games of the series. He faces a much more favorable matchup without Joel Embiid (knee) in the frontcourt, and should therefore have added success scoring and rebounding the ball.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,400) vs. Bucks

Martin totaled 27.8 DK points in the previous outing, as he scored 15 points on better-than-50-percent shooting from the field for the second consecutive game. He should continue to post solid DK totals thanks to his hustle on both ends of the floor, and he also has a good chance to get his shot rolling from deep, as the Bucks are allowing the Heat to shoot 50.8 percent from long range in the series.

Mason Plumlee, Clippers ($3,700) vs. Suns

Plumlee bounced back from a quiet outing in Game 2, with four points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block for a total of 15.8 DK points in Game 3. He must continue to battle against the Suns' formidable frontcourt, but he is likely to pad his stats on the offensive glass, where they are giving up 11.0 rebounds per game in the series.

