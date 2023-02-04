NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at NOP

Pelicans are on 10-game slide.

WAS at BKN

Wizards are 7-3 in last 10 games.

PHX at DET

Pistons are 7-19 at home.

LAC at NYK

Knicks are 13-14 at home

POR at CHI

Trail Blazers are on three-game win streak.

MIA at MIL

Bucks are on six-game win streak.

HOU at OKC

Thunder are on two-game slide.

DAL at GSW

Warriors are 19-6 at home.

ATL at DEN

Nuggets are 24-4 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable

LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

BKN - Ben Simmons (knee), T.J. Warren (leg): Questionable

Kevin Durant (knee): OUT

PHX - Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

DET - Cory Joseph (back): Questionable

Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT

LAC - John Wall (abdomen): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (illness): Questionable

Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT

POR - Gary Payton (illness): Questionable

Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT

CHI - Nikola Vucevic (quadriceps): Probable

Alex Caruso (foot), Patrick Williams (ankle): Questionable

MIA - Gabe Vincent (ankle), Victor Oladipo (ankle): Questionable

Duncan Robinson (finger), Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable

Bobby Portis (knee): OUT

HOU - Jalen Green (calf), Eric Gordon (rest), Jae'Sean Tate (rest): Questionable

Kevin Porter (foot): OUT

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): Questionable

Luguentz Dort (hamstring), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

DAL - Spencer Dinwiddie (knee): Questionable

Christian Wood (thumb), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Davis Bertans (calf), Luka Doncic (heel): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (leg): Probable

Draymond Green (calf), Klay Thompson (Achilles): Questionable

DEN - Aaron Gordon (ankle), Nikola Jokic (hamstring): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,300) at Nuggets

Young surpassed 42 DK points in nine of his last 10 outings, with a high of 53.8, while averaging 25.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has an excellent opportunity to shine against the Nuggets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to point guards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field.

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($7,800) vs. Rockets

Giddey continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 19.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists across his last 10 outings, including eight with at least 38 DK points and a high of 52.8. He generated 45.5 DK points in the last meeting with the Rockets and should stand out again, as the Rockets give up the league's third-most points per game to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,800) vs. Trail Blazers

DeRozan recorded a high of 49.5 DK points while averaging 25.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals across seven outings since returning from a three-game absence. He should excel against the Trail Blazers, who face the second game of a back-to-back and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field. The Blazers also give up an average of 24.2 free throws per game.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,400) at Bucks

Butler is coming off a quieter outing but needs to step up against a top-tier opponent. He is averaging 20.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals through his last 10 appearances, including two home wins against the Bucks. He also has to pick up added responsibility on offense in the absence of Kyle Lowry.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,900) vs. Heat

Antetokounmpo continues to dominate, averaging 42.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the five games, with a high of 81.8 DK points in the last outing. He faces a tough matchup against the Heat but should benefit from a size advantage in the frontcourt. He also must pick up extra slack on the glass in the absence of Bobby Portis.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,400) vs. Rockets

Gilgeous-Alexander faces his second consecutive meeting with the Rockets after he totaled 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in their last encounter. He is averaging 30.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals, with a high of 62 DK points over 10 games, and he has a great chance to keep it rolling against the Rockets, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game, and who also remain shorthanded in the backcourt.

Value Picks

Reggie Jackson, Clippers ($3,700) at Knicks

Jackson is averaging 10.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, with a high of 31.3 DK points through 10 outings. He could be up for an easier matchup if Jalen Brunson (questionable) is sidelined. He also has a good chance to get his shot going from long range, as the Knicks give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game.

Max Strus, Heat ($3,800) at Bucks

Strus is up for added playing time while the Heat deal with a handful of injuries in the backcourt. He totaled 22.3 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists over five games.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,700) vs. Hawks

Brown is averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 10 games, including six with more than 25 DK points. He has an excellent chance to shine against the Hawks, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field.

Trendon Watford, Trail Blazers ($3,000) at Bulls

Watford is coming off an impressive outing with 34.3 DK points in 30 minutes of action. He should continue to see a boost in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic, and he faces a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to power forwards.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons ($4,600) vs. Suns

Stewart racked up 39 DK points in the last game and will continue to have more playing time while Marvin Bagley remains out. He also has a good chance to pad his stats against the Suns, who give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game.

