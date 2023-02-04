NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
LAL at NOP
Pelicans are on 10-game slide.
WAS at BKN
Wizards are 7-3 in last 10 games.
PHX at DET
Pistons are 7-19 at home.
LAC at NYK
Knicks are 13-14 at home
POR at CHI
Trail Blazers are on three-game win streak.
MIA at MIL
Bucks are on six-game win streak.
HOU at OKC
Thunder are on two-game slide.
DAL at GSW
Warriors are 19-6 at home.
ATL at DEN
Nuggets are 24-4 at home.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable
LeBron James (ankle): Questionable
Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT
NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
BKN - Ben Simmons (knee), T.J. Warren (leg): Questionable
Kevin Durant (knee): OUT
PHX - Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT
DET - Cory Joseph (back): Questionable
Marvin Bagley (hand): OUT
LAC - John Wall (abdomen): OUT
NYK - Jalen Brunson (illness): Questionable
Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT
POR - Gary Payton (illness): Questionable
Jusuf Nurkic (calf), Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
CHI - Nikola Vucevic (quadriceps): Probable
Alex Caruso (foot), Patrick Williams (ankle): Questionable
MIA - Gabe Vincent (ankle), Victor Oladipo (ankle): Questionable
Duncan Robinson (finger), Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable
Bobby Portis (knee): OUT
HOU - Jalen Green (calf), Eric Gordon (rest), Jae'Sean Tate (rest): Questionable
Kevin Porter (foot): OUT
OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): Questionable
Luguentz Dort (hamstring), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT
DAL - Spencer Dinwiddie (knee): Questionable
Christian Wood (thumb), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Davis Bertans (calf), Luka Doncic (heel): OUT
GSW - Stephen Curry (leg): Probable
Draymond Green (calf), Klay Thompson (Achilles): Questionable
DEN - Aaron Gordon (ankle), Nikola Jokic (hamstring): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Trae Young, Hawks ($9,300) at Nuggets
Young surpassed 42 DK points in nine of his last 10 outings, with a high of 53.8, while averaging 25.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has an excellent opportunity to shine against the Nuggets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to point guards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field.
Josh Giddey, Thunder ($7,800) vs. Rockets
Giddey continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 19.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists across his last 10 outings, including eight with at least 38 DK points and a high of 52.8. He generated 45.5 DK points in the last meeting with the Rockets and should stand out again, as the Rockets give up the league's third-most points per game to shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,800) vs. Trail Blazers
DeRozan recorded a high of 49.5 DK points while averaging 25.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals across seven outings since returning from a three-game absence. He should excel against the Trail Blazers, who face the second game of a back-to-back and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field. The Blazers also give up an average of 24.2 free throws per game.
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,400) at Bucks
Butler is coming off a quieter outing but needs to step up against a top-tier opponent. He is averaging 20.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals through his last 10 appearances, including two home wins against the Bucks. He also has to pick up added responsibility on offense in the absence of Kyle Lowry.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,900) vs. Heat
Antetokounmpo continues to dominate, averaging 42.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the five games, with a high of 81.8 DK points in the last outing. He faces a tough matchup against the Heat but should benefit from a size advantage in the frontcourt. He also must pick up extra slack on the glass in the absence of Bobby Portis.
Expected Chalk
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,400) vs. Rockets
Gilgeous-Alexander faces his second consecutive meeting with the Rockets after he totaled 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in their last encounter. He is averaging 30.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals, with a high of 62 DK points over 10 games, and he has a great chance to keep it rolling against the Rockets, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game, and who also remain shorthanded in the backcourt.
Value Picks
Reggie Jackson, Clippers ($3,700) at Knicks
Jackson is averaging 10.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, with a high of 31.3 DK points through 10 outings. He could be up for an easier matchup if Jalen Brunson (questionable) is sidelined. He also has a good chance to get his shot going from long range, as the Knicks give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game.
Max Strus, Heat ($3,800) at Bucks
Strus is up for added playing time while the Heat deal with a handful of injuries in the backcourt. He totaled 22.3 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists over five games.
Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,700) vs. Hawks
Brown is averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 10 games, including six with more than 25 DK points. He has an excellent chance to shine against the Hawks, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field.
Trendon Watford, Trail Blazers ($3,000) at Bulls
Watford is coming off an impressive outing with 34.3 DK points in 30 minutes of action. He should continue to see a boost in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic, and he faces a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to power forwards.
Isaiah Stewart, Pistons ($4,600) vs. Suns
Stewart racked up 39 DK points in the last game and will continue to have more playing time while Marvin Bagley remains out. He also has a good chance to pad his stats against the Suns, who give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game.