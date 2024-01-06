NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at IND: Celtics 8-2 in last 10 games and facing second game of back-to-back; Pacers on six-game win streak

NYK at WAS: Knicks on three-game win streak and face second game of back-to-back; Wizards on three-game slide

UTA at PHI: Jazz 7-3 in last 10 games but face second game of back-to-back; 76ers 13-4 at home and also face second game of back-to-back

MIL at HOU: Bucks 7-3 in last 10 games; Rockets 14-6 at home

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Andrew Nembhard (back), Aaron Nesmith (ankle): Questionable; Bruce Brown (knee): OUT

Bennedict Mathurin is up for more opportunity.

PHI - Robert Covington (knee): Questionable; Tobias Harris (ankle), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Kelly Oubre and Marcus Morris must pick up the slack.

HOU - Dillon Brooks (oblique), Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are in line for more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,700) at Wizards

Brunson topped 40 DK points in nine of the last 10 games, including a high of 55.8 in the game-before last. He is averaging 26.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists over that span, while scoring more than 30 points on three occasions. Despite facing the second game of a back-to-back, Brunson has a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points per game. The Wizards also give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,300) vs. Jazz

Maxey totaled 51.5 DK points in the last game and went over 50 in four of the last 10 outings, while averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game over that span. He faces a Jazz team that has done a good job of limiting point guard's scoring, but they give up the league's most assists per game to opposing point guards, and they also allow opponents to shoot a generous average of 48.1 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,700) at Pacers

Tatum continues to deliver top-tier play, averaging 28.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He is up for an excellent opportunity to fill it up against Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points and third-highest field-goal percentage per game. Tatum also finished with 59.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Pacers.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,900) at Wizards

Randle faces the second game of a back-to-back, after he came up flat with just eight points on Friday night. However, he only played 30 minutes, while his squad picked up the win anyway, so he should have plenty of gas in the tank to make the most of a lighter matchup versus the Wizards. Randle is averaging 29.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last five games and should thrive against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points in the paint.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($8,100) at Pacers

Porzingis surpassed 50 DK points in two of his last five outings, including a high of 57.5, while averaging 26.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks over that stretch. He is likely to come up with another big outing against the Pacers, who give up a league-high 61.9 points in the paint. Porzingis did not play in the first meeting between the Celtics and Pacers this season.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,500) vs. Jazz

Embiid faces the second game of a back-to-back, after a home loss against the Knicks on Friday. Despite the loss, the reigning MVP turned in 30 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and three blocks, for a total of 54 DK points. He also reached 74 DK points in the game prior and is averaging 37.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.3 blocks across his last 10 appearances. Embiid played 36 minutes on Friday, but remains on his home floor and should have the ability to stand out against the Jazz, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Jalen Green, Rockets ($6,600) vs. Bucks

Green topped 30 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 46.5, while averaging 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over that span. He faces a tough matchup against the Bucks but has a good chance to get his own rhythm going, as they give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,800) at Pacers

Brown is coming off a couple of relatively quiet outings, but he is averaging 23.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists over his last 10 appearances, including five with at least 40 DK points. He also faces an ideal chance to get his offense rolling against the Pacers, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks ($5,800) at Wizards

Hartenstein provides strong play up front, averaging 8.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks over nine consecutive starts, including three straight games with at least 34 DK points. He faces another great chance to keep it up against the Wizards' unimpressive frontcourt.

Value Picks

Kris Dunn, Jazz ($4,400) at 76ers

Dunn continues to provide solid point-guard play and is averaging 5.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.4 steals across eight consecutive starts. He faces a tough matchup against the 76ers' backcourt, but he is expected to continue to see plenty of playing time and should have lots of opportunity to make an impact on the stat sheet.

John Collins, Jazz ($4,800) at 76ers

Collins is averaging 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists over eight consecutive starts, including 31.3 DK points in his last outing. He will have his hands full with the Sixers' frontcourt, but he benefits from the fact that they are dealing with a couple injuries, including to Tobias Harris, who will be sidelined.

