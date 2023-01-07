NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at SAS

Celtics 12-7 on the road.

UTA at CHI

Bulls 7-3 in last 10 games.

NOP at DAL

Mavs 15-6 at home.

ORL at GSW

Warriors 17-3 at home.

LAL at SAC

Lakers on four-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

SAS - Keldon Johnson (hamstring): Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

UTA - Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle): Questionable , Derrick Jones (wrist): Probable

Javonte Green (knee): Questionable/Doubtful

NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

DAL -

Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT

ORL - Bol Bol (COVID-19): Questionable

Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (illness): Probable

Jonathan Kuminga (foot), James Wiseman (ankle), JaMychal Green (leg), Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT

LAL - Troy Brown (quadriceps): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot): Doubtful

Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (calf): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,600) vs. Lakers

Fox is averaging 27.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists through 10 games, with more than 40 DK points in seven. He faces another opportunity to flourish with a favorable matchup against the Lakers, who give up a league-most average of 26.7 points per game to point guards.

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($7,300) vs. Jazz

LaVine poured in 41 points on 14-of-19 shooting in his previous outing and is averaging 26.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Jazz, who give up a league-high average of 26.0 points per game to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($9,000) vs. Jazz

DeRozan surpassed 50 DK points in four of the last 10 games, including two with more than 60 and a high of 71. He should continue to shine against the Jazz, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.4 percent from the field and give up an average of 24.5 free throws per game.

Christian Wood, Mavericks ($8,000) vs. Pelicans

Wood is averaging 18.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.6 blocks in 10 consecutive starts and has an advantage against the Pelicans' frontcourt in the absence of Zion Williamson.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,300) vs. Lakers

Sabonis finished with more than 50 DK points in four of the previous five games, with a high of 56.5. He should prosper against the Lakers, who give up the league's fifth most rebounds per game and remain shorthanded in the front court.

Expected Chalk

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,700) at Kings

James continues to dominate, averaging 33.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists across his last 10 outings, including seven with more than 50 DK points and a high of 76. He should thrive against the Kings, who give up the league's third-most points per game to small forwards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.8 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($3,000) vs. Jazz

Drummond continues to make an impact in limited playing time, averaging 5.3 points and 6.4 rebounds, in 13 minutes per game over the last 10, including five with more than 15 DK points and a high of 30.

Patrick Williams, Bulls ($4,200) vs. Jazz

Williams is averaging 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 10 games, including seven with more than 20 DK points and a high of 38.3. He should do well against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points in the paint.

Gary Harris, Magic ($3,900) at Warriors

Harris is averaging 9.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in five games since returning from a three-week absence. He has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who remain shorthanded and give up the league's fourth most points per game.

Patrick Beverley, Lakers ($4,200) at Kings

Beverley exceeded 20 DK points in six of the last 10 games, including a recent meeting with the Kings, where he finished with 13 points, two rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block, for a total of 27 DK points.

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,100) vs. Jazz

Dosunmu is up for a ninth straight start, after he averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals over the previous eight. He also limited himself to just six turnovers and topped 30 DK points twice in the last four outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.