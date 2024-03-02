NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

POR at MEM: Trail Blazers are 1-9 in last 10 games; Grizzlies on four-game slide

DEN at LAL: Nuggets on five-game win streak; Lakers have won two in a row

HOU at PHX: Rockets on three-game slide; Suns have won two straight

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

POR - Deandre Ayton (hand): Doubtful; Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Scoot Henderson (thigh): OUT

Duop Reath is expected to start in place of Ayton. Kris Murray and Toumani Camara are also up for bigger roles.

MEM - Luke Kennard (illness), John Konchar (thumb): Questionable; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Scotty Pippen (back), Jaren Jackson (quadriceps): OUT

Jordan Goodwin, Ziaire Williams, Vince Williams and Santi Aldama are expected to handle larger roles.

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (personal), Jamal Murray (ankle): Questionable

Reggie Jackson and Christian Braun could pick up more minutes.

LAL - Anthony Davis (Achilles), Cam Reddish (ankle): Probable; LeBron James (ankle): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes could be up for more action.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT

PHX - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Probable; Eric Gordon (groin): Questionable

Royce O'Neale could pick up greater opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,300) vs. Rockets

Booker faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Rockets, after he tallied 35 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in the last game for a total of 54.8 DK points. It marked the second time he topped 50 DK points in two of the last four outings, while he is averaging 29.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals in that span. Booker has a good chance to pad his stats once again, as the Rockets give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,600) vs. Nuggets

Despite being listed as questionable for action, as has been the case for most of the season, James is likely to give it a go against the Nuggets. He is coming off a day of rest and is on dominant streak, averaging 30.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last four games, going over 50 DK points in each, including a high of 62.3. James also racked up 50.8 DK points in his last encounter with the Nuggets.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,500) vs. Rockets

Durant finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the last game against the Rockets. He is averaging 25.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including two with over 60 DK points, and he should find another opportunity to make an impact across the board. He is also likely to pad his stats at the foul line as the Rockets give up the league's third-most free throws per game.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,400) at Suns

Sengun came up flat in the last game, posting his second-lowest DK-point total of the season, but he is averaging 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last five games. He is likely to bounce back with another shot against the Suns, who allow opponents the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game. Sengun also totaled 40.5 DK points in his meeting with the Suns prior to their most recent encounter.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11.400) at Lakers

Jokic surpassed 45 DK points in nine of the last 10 games, including three with more than 70 and a high of 90.5. He is averaging 22.8 points, 15.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 2.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over his last five outings, and he produced 59.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Lakers. Jokic should be up for another big night, at the Lakers, who give up the league's eighth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Mid-Range Money

Jalen Green, Rockets ($6,300) at Suns

Green broke out of a stretch of mediocrity, as he poured in 34 points and totaled 50.8 DK points against the Suns on Thursday. It marked the first time that he scored more than 20 points in the last seven games, while it was also the fifth time that he went for more than 50 DK points in the last 16 games. Green has a chance to repeat his monster performance with another matchup against the Suns, but he will likely need to come up with a more efficient effort after shooting 10-for-28 in the last outing.

Royce O'Neale, Suns ($5,300) vs. Rockets

O'Neale picked up back-to-back starts and topped 35 DK points in each of the last two games. Despite being expected to return to a bench role, he is likely to use his hustle play on both ends of the floor to continue to stuff the stat sheet.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($6,400) at Lakers

Gordon continues to provide a well-rounded effort, averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 30 DK points and a high of 46.8. He is also averaging 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through two meetings with the Lakers this season.

Value Picks

Spencer Dinwiddie, Lakers ($4,100) vs. Nuggets

Dinwiddie has yet to find his groove since joining the Lakers, as he is averaging 5.9 points and 3.7 assists across seven games, surpassing 20 DK points just twice. Nonetheless, he should continue to see at least 20 minutes of playing time and have a chance to lead the second unit. He faces a tough matchup against the Nuggets' backcourt but may be able to get his shot going, as they give up the league's fourth-highest three-point percentage to opposing point guards.

Dalano Banton, Trail Blazers ($3,600) at Grizzlies

Banton is coming off a season-high 19-point scoring effort, where he finished with 39.3 DK points thanks to a well-rounded contribution across the stat sheet. It marked the fourth time he scored in double digits in seven games since joining the Trail Blazers, while he is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists over that stretch. He should do well again as he faces the second of back-to-back games against the injury-riddled Grizzlies.

Duop Reath, Trail Blazers ($4,600) at Grizzlies

Reath is expected to pick up a second consecutive start, after he totaled 34.3 DK points on 18 points, five rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks in the last game. He has a great chance to thrive again against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds to opposing centers, and who remain significantly shorthanded.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.