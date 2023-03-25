NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at MIA: Nets are on a five-game slide.

MIL at DEN: Nuggets are 30-6 at home.

PHI at PHX: Suns are on a three-game slide.

UTA at SAC: Jazz have dropped two in a row.

NOP at LAC: Pelicans are on a three-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

BKN - Seth Curry (personal), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

MIA - Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (knee): Questionable / Cody Zeller (nose): OUT

MIL - Jae Crowder (calf), Khris Middleton (knee): Questionable

PHI - James Harden (Achilles), Jalen McDaniels (hip): Questionable

PHX - Deandre Ayton (hip), Kevin Durant (ankle): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (back), Jordan Clarkson (finger), Collin Sexton (hamstring): Questionable

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (hamstring): Questionable

NOP - Trey Murphy (toe): Questionable / Jose Alvarado (leg), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

LAC - Paul George (knee), Norman Powell (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($8,200) vs. Pelicans

Westbrook tallied 24 points, two rebounds, seven assists and a block for a total of 38 DK points in the last game, and he is averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists across 10 outings, including a high of 50 DK points. He must continue to step up offensively in the absence of Paul George (knee) and has a chance to pad his stats against the Pelicans, who give up the league's eighth-most free throws to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($10,000) vs. 76ers

Booker topped 50 DK points in five of the last 10 outings, averaging 33.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He faces a favorable matchup against the 76ers' hobbled backcourt, and he should be able to add to his scoring total as they give up the league's 10th-most free throws to shooting guards. Booker must also continue to carry the bulk of the load on offense while Kevin Durant (ankle) and Deandre Ayton (hip) are sidelined.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,700) vs. Nets

Butler delivered 62 DK points in the previous outing and is on a roll, averaging 27.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals across the last 10 games. He should continue to thrive against the Nets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.3 percent from long range and also give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($10,100) vs. Pelicans

Leonard stepped up with 32 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for a total of 57 DK points in the last game, and he is averaging 28.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals across 10 outings. He should continue to stand out in the absence of Paul George (knee), and he has a great chance to fill the stat sheet as the Pelicans give up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,200) vs. Jazz

Sabonis topped 50 DK points in four of the last five outings, including two with more than 60, while averaging 21.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He has an excellent opportunity to keep it rolling against the Jazz, who give up the league's eighth-most points and ninth-most rebounds per game to centers. Sabonis tallied 42.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Jazz.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,600) at Nuggets

Since returning from a three-game absence, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists across six outings, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 69. He should continue to prosper against the Nuggets, who allow opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 50 percent from the field. Antetokounmpo also finished with 59.5 DK points in a prior meeting with the Nuggets in late January.

Value Picks

Mason Plumlee, Clippers ($4,700) vs. Pelicans

Plumlee continues to provide a boost off the bench, averaging 5.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists through five games, including a high of 27 DK points. He should do well against the Pelicans, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to centers.

Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,500) vs. 76ers

Craig is averaging 5.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 blocks over eight consecutive starts, while he continues to fill in for the injured Kevin Durant (ankle). He faces a good opportunity to flourish against the 76ers, who conceded the league's third-most free throws to opposing power forwards.

Joe Ingles, Bucks ($4,500) at Nuggets

Ingles exceeded 20 DK points in four of the last five outings while averaging 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He should continue to find room to operate on offense, as the Nuggets allow opposing small forwards to shoot an average of 47.0 percent from the field.

Malik Monk, Kings ($4,800) vs. Jazz

Monk is averaging 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 10 games, including six with more than 25 DK points and a high of 37.5. He has a fantastic opportunity to excel against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game to shooting guards.

Josh Richardson, Pelicans ($4,200) at Clippers

Richardson is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists through five outings, including a high of 19.8 DK points. He could be up for added opportunity if Trey Murphy (toe) is sidelined, and he should do well against the Clippers, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.