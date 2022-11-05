NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAC (-2) at ORL, O/U: 224.5

BKN (-4) at CHA, O/U: 222

NOP at ATL (-1), O/U: 231

BOS (-4.5) at NYK, O/U: 223.5

OKC at MIL (-7.5), O/U: 224

HOU at MIN (-8.5), O/U: 232

SAS at DEN (-10.5), O/U: 236

POR at PHX (-9.5), O/U: 217

Injuries to Monitor

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (knee): Questionable

ORL - Terrence Ross (knee): Questionable

Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

BKN - Seth Curry (ankle): Questionable

T.J. Warren (foot), Ben Simmons (knee), Kyrie Irving (suspension): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): Questionable

NOP - Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

ATL - Trae Young (eye): Questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (knee): Questionable

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder): OUT

MIL - Sandro Mamukelashvili (concussion): Questionable

Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose): OUT

HOU - Jabari Smith (illness), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Bruno Fernando (knee), TyTy Washington (knee): OUT

SAS - Romeo Langford (toe), Isaiah Roby (illness): Questionable

Blake Wesley (knee): OUT

DEN - Bones Hyland (hip), Ish Smith (calf): Questionable

Collin Gillespie (leg), Zeke Nnaji (ankle): OUT

POR - Anfernee Simons (foot), Damian Lillard (calf), Trendon Watford (hip): Questionable

Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT

PHX - Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot), Ish Wainright (personal), Duane Washington (personal): Questionable

Jae Crowder (not injury related): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($9,600), vs. Pelicans

Murray averages 22.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He is coming off his best game of the season, where he logged 36 points, four rebounds, nine assists, six steals and a block for a total of 69.5 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Pelicans who face the second night of back-to-back.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,300) vs. Rockets

Edwards delivered 24 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal on Friday in a home loss against the Bucks. He has a more advantageous matchup against the Rockets, who are not great on the defensive end, and who allow opponents to nab an average of 8.9 steals per game, which is fifth most in the league.

Forwards/Centers

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($7,400) at Nuggets

Johnson looked good in his return to action after a one-game absence, as he tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a home loss against the Clippers. He averaged 23.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals coming into Friday's game, and he should be able to find his rhythm against the Nuggets, who are allowing opponents to score an average of 116.1 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,600) at Hornets

Durant stepped up with 28 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and a block on Friday night, as the shorthanded Nets steamrolled the Wizards in Washington. Durant must continue to carry the load for the Nets, as they remain without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,900) vs. Rockets

Towns finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on Friday, as the Timberwolves fell short against the Bucks. Nonetheless, he should be able to come up with another big night against the Rockets, who are giving up 115.7 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 48.8 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,700) vs. Spurs

Jokic continues to fill the stat sheet, averaging 20.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 33 minutes per game. He logged four straight double-doubles and has three triple-doubles in eight games. He has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up an average of 120.6 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 49.5 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Edmond Sumner, Nets ($3,200) at Hornets

Sumner got the start in place of Kyrie Irving on Friday and delivered 11 points, four rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes of action. He should maintain an increased role as Irving and Ben Simmons remain out.

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($4,600) at Knicks

Brogdon came up clutch with 25 points, two rebounds, four assists and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench in the Celtics' win over the Bulls on Friday. It marked the seventh time in eight games he tallied more than 20 DK points and the second time in the last three games that he scored more than 20 points.

De'Andre Hunter, Hawks ($4,700) vs. Pelicans

Hunter is having his most efficient season yet, shooting an average of 48.5 percent from the field, including 43.8 percent from deep. He averages 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, but he is coming off his second 20-point outing of the season, where he generated a season-high 31.3 DK points.

Torrey Craig, Suns ($3,800) vs Trail Blazers

Craig tallied eight points, six rebounds and two assists on Friday against the Trail Blazers. He could be up for extended playing time if Cameron Johnson is sidelined. Johnson left Friday's game and did not return.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($3,700) vs. Pelicans

Okongwu provides solid play off the bench, averaging 8.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 20 minutes per game. He topped 15 DK points in the last six games, including a high of 31.8 DK points.

