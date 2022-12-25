NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at NYK

76ers on seven-game win streak.

LAL at DAL

Lakers on three-game slide.

MIL at BOS

Celtics 12-5 at home.

MEM at GSW

Warriors 12-2 at home.

PHX at DEN

Nuggets 11-3 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT

NYK - Obi Toppin (leg): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Probable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

DAL - Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Kemba Walker (knee), Josh Green (elbow): OUT

MIL - Khris Middleton (knee): Doubtful

BOS - Marcus Smart (hip): Probable

GSW - Draymond Green (foot): Questionable

Stephen Curry (shoulder), Andrew Wiggins (groin), JaMychal Green (illness): OUT

PHX - Devin Booker (groin): Questionable

Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

DEN - Jamal Murray (foot), Zeke Nnaji (finger): Probable

Jeff Green (hand): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,600) at Warriors

Morant is averaging 23.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.0 steals across his last 10 outings and has a favorable matchup against the Warriors' backcourt in the absence of Stephen Curry. They also give up the league's fourth-most points per game, including the sixth-most to opposing point guards.

James Harden, 76ers ($9,700) at Knicks

Harden put up a historic performance in his last appearance with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 21 assists and a steal accounting for 71.8 DK points. He should keep it rolling on offense against the Knicks, who allow the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,400) vs. Bucks

Brown surpassed 50 DK points three of the last five games - with a high of 58.3 - as he delivered an average of 26.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals. The Celtics need him to step up as his counterpart Jayson Tatum is likely to draw the defensive attention of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and will leave him with more room to operate against the Bucks' shorthanded backcourt.

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,500) at Mavericks

James is listed as probable. He exceeded 50 DK points in the last six games while peaking at 63.3 and will need to keep carrying the bulk of the offensive load without fellow star Anthony Davis. He should excel against the Mavs, who are shorthanded up front and also give up the league's sixth-most points per game to small forwards.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,000) vs. Suns

Jokic is in the midst of a brilliant stretch where he's averaged 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.0 steals in the last 10 games, including three over 80 DK points and a high of 95.8. He should prosper against the Suns, who allow the league's ninth-most points and the ninth-most rebounds to centers.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,500) vs. Lakers

Doncic continues to shine by averaging 31.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last 10 outings, with more than 50 DK points in eight and a peak of 82. He's primed to keep the momentum going against the Lakers, who give up the league's second-most points to point guards.

Value Picks

Wenyen Gabriel, Lakers ($3,200) at Mavericks

Gabriel is averaging 8.0 points and 5.3 rebounds over 20 minutes from the last three, and should continue to log considerable playing time in the absence of Anthony Davis. He has an advantageous matchup against the Mavs, who allow opponents to shoot the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($4,000) at Warriors

Aldama is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists through the last 10 games while surpassing 20 DK points in eight - including a high of 40. He should do well against the Warriors, who are missing players in the frontcourt.

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($4,100) at Mavericks

Reaves provides a reliable boost off the bench by averaging 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He's exceeded 24 DK points in four of the last five games while topping out at 27.5 in his most recent appearance.

Jevon Carter, Bucks ($3,700) at Celtics

Carter gets a boost in his role if Khris Middleton remains sidelined. He's averaging 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals across the last 10 games, with a high of 25.8 DK points. Carter should see his shot fall against the Celtics since they allow shooting guards to go 40 percent from three-point range.

Bones Hyland, Nuggets ($4,900) vs. Suns

Hyland is averaging 11.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists from the last 10 games, including five over 20 DK points and a high of 36. He faces a favorable matchup against the Suns, who allow opponents to shoot 36.5 percent from deep.

