NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
PHI at NYK
76ers on seven-game win streak.
LAL at DAL
Lakers on three-game slide.
MIL at BOS
Celtics 12-5 at home.
MEM at GSW
Warriors 12-2 at home.
PHX at DEN
Nuggets 11-3 at home.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
PHI - Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT
NYK - Obi Toppin (leg): OUT
LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Probable
Anthony Davis (foot): OUT
DAL - Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Kemba Walker (knee), Josh Green (elbow): OUT
MIL - Khris Middleton (knee): Doubtful
BOS - Marcus Smart (hip): Probable
GSW - Draymond Green (foot): Questionable
Stephen Curry (shoulder), Andrew Wiggins (groin), JaMychal Green (illness): OUT
PHX - Devin Booker (groin): Questionable
Cameron Johnson (knee), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT
DEN - Jamal Murray (foot), Zeke Nnaji (finger): Probable
Jeff Green (hand): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,600) at Warriors
Morant is averaging 23.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.0 steals across his last 10 outings and has a favorable matchup against the Warriors' backcourt in the absence of Stephen Curry. They also give up the league's fourth-most points per game, including the sixth-most to opposing point guards.
James Harden, 76ers ($9,700) at Knicks
Harden put up a historic performance in his last appearance with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 21 assists and a steal accounting for 71.8 DK points. He should keep it rolling on offense against the Knicks, who allow the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game.
Forwards/Centers
Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,400) vs. Bucks
Brown surpassed 50 DK points three of the last five games - with a high of 58.3 - as he delivered an average of 26.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals. The Celtics need him to step up as his counterpart Jayson Tatum is likely to draw the defensive attention of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and will leave him with more room to operate against the Bucks' shorthanded backcourt.
LeBron James, Lakers ($10,500) at Mavericks
James is listed as probable. He exceeded 50 DK points in the last six games while peaking at 63.3 and will need to keep carrying the bulk of the offensive load without fellow star Anthony Davis. He should excel against the Mavs, who are shorthanded up front and also give up the league's sixth-most points per game to small forwards.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,000) vs. Suns
Jokic is in the midst of a brilliant stretch where he's averaged 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.0 steals in the last 10 games, including three over 80 DK points and a high of 95.8. He should prosper against the Suns, who allow the league's ninth-most points and the ninth-most rebounds to centers.
Expected Chalk
Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,500) vs. Lakers
Doncic continues to shine by averaging 31.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last 10 outings, with more than 50 DK points in eight and a peak of 82. He's primed to keep the momentum going against the Lakers, who give up the league's second-most points to point guards.
Value Picks
Wenyen Gabriel, Lakers ($3,200) at Mavericks
Gabriel is averaging 8.0 points and 5.3 rebounds over 20 minutes from the last three, and should continue to log considerable playing time in the absence of Anthony Davis. He has an advantageous matchup against the Mavs, who allow opponents to shoot the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage.
Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($4,000) at Warriors
Aldama is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists through the last 10 games while surpassing 20 DK points in eight - including a high of 40. He should do well against the Warriors, who are missing players in the frontcourt.
Austin Reaves, Lakers ($4,100) at Mavericks
Reaves provides a reliable boost off the bench by averaging 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He's exceeded 24 DK points in four of the last five games while topping out at 27.5 in his most recent appearance.
Jevon Carter, Bucks ($3,700) at Celtics
Carter gets a boost in his role if Khris Middleton remains sidelined. He's averaging 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals across the last 10 games, with a high of 25.8 DK points. Carter should see his shot fall against the Celtics since they allow shooting guards to go 40 percent from three-point range.
Bones Hyland, Nuggets ($4,900) vs. Suns
Hyland is averaging 11.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists from the last 10 games, including five over 20 DK points and a high of 36. He faces a favorable matchup against the Suns, who allow opponents to shoot 36.5 percent from deep.