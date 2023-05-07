NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at PHI: The Celtics lead the series 2-1 after splitting the first two matchups at home and stealing Game 3 in Philadelphia.

DEN at PHX: The Nuggets lead the series 2-1 after winning the first two matchups in Denver and coming up short on the road in Game 3.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

BOS - Marcus Smart (ankle) Questionable

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable

PHX - Chris Paul (groin): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,900) at Suns

Despite the loss, Murray went off for 32 points, six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block, totaling 50.5 DK points in Game 3. It marked the second time he's surpassed 50 DK points in the series, during which he is averaging 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 steals per outing. He should continue to thrive, especially with a lighter matchup in the absence of Chris Paul (groin).

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,100) at 76ers

Brown has surpassed 38 DK points in each of the first three matchups of the series, averaging 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per outing. He is shooting an average of 54.5 percent from the field in the postseason and should continue to punish the 76ers' defense, which is allowing opponents to shoot the highest field-goal percentage among any team remaining in the postseason.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,900) vs. Nuggets

Durant stepped up in Game 3, posting 39 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks for a total of 66.8 DK points. He posted 54.5 DK points in Game 1, followed by a slightly lesser performance in Game 2 on the road. Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks in the postseason thus far and will likely have to continue delivering at the top of his superstar capability to help the Suns even the series at home.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,600) at 76ers

Tatum finished Game 3 with 54 DK points on 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. He is averaging 26.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 blocks across nine postseason matchups thus far. He should have a chance to get his shot going from downtown, as the 76ers are giving up an average of 13.0 threes per game in the playoffs.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($10,900) at Suns

Jokic has dominated throughout the playoffs, averaging 28.0 points, 14.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.0 steals across eight outings. He delivered a total of 80.8 DK points, with 30 points, 17 rebounds, 17 assists and a block in Game 3, which also marked the second time he surpassed 80 DK over Denver's past four outings. He should continue to thrive against the Suns, who are giving up an average of 12.0 offensive rebounds per game in the postseason.

Expected Chalk

Devin Booker, Suns ($10,000) vs. Nuggets

Booker has been one of the league's most impressive players this postseason, averaging 36.9 points on 60.2 percent shooting, including 48.9 percent from deep, to go with 5.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He led the Suns to a much-needed win in their first home game of the second round, totaling 47 points, six rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block for 77 DK points.

Value Picks

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($5,200) at 76ers

Brogdon is averaging 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 28 minutes per game across three meetings with the Sixers in the second round, including a high of 38.5 DK points in Game 2. He has been a steady contributor all season and has gone over 22 DK points in eight of nine postseason games thus far.

Derrick White, Celtics ($4,900) at 76ers

White is coming off his best game in the second round, where he finished with a total of 24 DK points in 32 minutes of action. He is averaging 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the playoffs, including two games where he reached 45 DK points in the first round.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,600) at 76ers

Brown continues to provide an excellent boost off the bench, averaging 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in the second-round series. He is averaging 24.3 minutes per game and logged a high of 27 DK points in Game 1.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($3,500) at 76ers

After playing only four minutes in Game 1, Williams saw an increased role in Games 2 and 3, including 27 DK points in Game 2. He should continue to see a fair amount of action and may be up for a more favorable matchup if Joel Embiid (knee) is sidelined or limited in any way.

Jock Landale, Suns ($3,200) vs. Nuggets

Landale saw his most action of the postseason as the Suns picked up a critical Game 3 win. He did a great job providing energy off the bench, posting six points, nine rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes. He will likely get another shot to show what he can do, as the Suns need to try everything they can to slow down Nikola Jokic.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.