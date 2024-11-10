NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at MIN: The T'Wolves swept the two-game season series over Miami last year and have won five of their last six games over them in total.

CHA at PHI: The Sixers swept the season series over the Hornets last year and have won six straight over them in total.

GSW at OKC: The Thunder have won three straight games over the Warriors, with the last two going into overtime.

DAL at DEN: The Nuggets have won three of their last four games over the Mavericks.

SAC at PHX: These teams played five times last season, with Phoenix winning the three most recent meetings.

MEM at POR: The Trail Blazers won three of their four games over the Grizzlies last year, with two of those going into overtime.

TOR at LAL: The Lakers beat the Raptors last week, 131-125. That gives them four straight wins over them in total.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Jaime Jaquez (illness): Questionable, Jimmy Butler (ankle): OUT

CHA - Miles Bridges (knee), Nick Richards (shoulder), Mark Williams (foot): OUT

OKC - Isaiah Hartenstein (hand): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (suspension/knee), Tyrese Maxey (hamstring): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (calf): Questionable. Maxi Kleber (ankle), P.J. Washington (knee), Dereck Lively (shoulder): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf): OUT

MEM - Desmond Bane (oblique): Questionable. Ja Morant (hip), Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT

PHX - Kevin Durant (calf): OUT

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (pelvis): Questionable. Kelly Olynyk (back), Bruce Brown (knee), Scottie Barnes (eye): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,100) vs. Kings

Booker isn't putting up the fantasy statistics we've become accustomed to, but that's because he's been the primary distributor for this team. That should change now that Kevin Durant (calf) is injured, with DB posting a usage rate above 30 percent with KD off the floor. In addition, Booker averaged over 50 DraftKings points per game when Durant was out last season and shouldn't have any issues reaching that against a subpar Sacramento defense. That was clear when Book had at least 38 DK points in four of their five matchups last year.

Scotty Pippen Jr, Grizzlies ($7,100) at Trail Blazers

It's hard to believe that Pippen has been a fringe NBA player throughout his career because he's looked like a stud this season. In a bench role, Pip is averaging 31 DraftKings points per game. That should be his floor for the next two weeks because he's expected to start for Ja Morant. In his one and only start, Pippen provided his first career triple-double en route to 46 DraftKings points. We love that since Portland ranks 21st in defensive efficiency while posting a 25th OPRK against opposing PGs.

Forwards/Centers

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,800) vs. Mavericks

Not much needs to be said about Joker. This guy has won three MVPs over the last four years, and he's off to the best start to the season he's ever had. The big man has at least 60 DraftKings points in all nine games, leading the league with 70 fantasy points per game. To put that in perspective, the second-highest average on this slate is 57 DK points, which is lower than Jokic's floor!

Jaren Jackson Jr, Grizzlies ($7,900) at Trail Blazers

With Morant and Bane likely missing this game, JJJ should be the focal point of this Grizzlies offense. He's always been one of the best per-minute producers in the league, and seeing him with 20 shots and 35-40 minutes is a godsend. That's why he has a 32 percent usage rate with those two off the floor, scoring 53 DraftKings points in his most recent outing. That has his season average up to 35 DK points per game, and we're not worried about him facing a putrid Portland defense. In two matchups with the Blazers last year, JJJ had 42 and 57 DraftKings points!

Expected Chalk

Tyler Herro, Heat ($7,400) at T'Wolves

Everyone knows Butler (ankle) will be out for Miami, meaning Herro should take over. He has a 31 percent usage rate with Jimmy off the floor and is asked to do everything for this offense. We expect Herro to play 40 minutes and take 20 shots while handling the ball on almost every possession. That led to Herro flirting with a 40-point average when Butler was out last year, and that's something most DFS managers understand at this discounted price.

Mid-Range Money

Terry Rozier, Heat ($6,500) at T'Wolves

Most people will pivot to Bam Adebayo or Herro with Butler sidelined, but Rozier is a sneaky choice. He could be asked to do just as much as Herro, with 35 minutes and 15 shots being in play. We've seen this guy play at an $8K level with that opportunity in the past, and it's encouraging since he's averaging 30 fantasy points per game. That alone is a quality output from a $6,500 player, but we expect that to be his floor with the high-usage Butler out.

Michael Porter Jr, Nuggets ($6,300) vs. Mavericks

It's hard to believe that MPJ is just $6,300. This sharpshooter is having the best year of his career, averaging 35 DraftKings points per game. Porter has also scored at least 39 DK points in four of his last five fixtures without Gordon, posting a 41-point average in that span. He also destroyed Dallas last season, scoring at least 41 DK points in two of their three meetings. That's no surprise since the Mavs have a 25th OPRK against opposing forwards.

Jusuf Nurkic, Suns ($5,800) vs. Kings

People will pivot to Bradley Beal and Booker with Durant sidelined but Nurkic is the best value of the bunch. The big man should get more shots and rebounds with KD out, which is fantastic since he has at least 34 DraftKings points in three straight outings. Nurk is also averaging 17.7 points and 14.3 rebounds in that span. That's difficult to find from a sub-$6K player, but it should be easy to reach since Nurkic had at least 31 DK points in all four matchups with Sacramento last season.

Value Picks

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($5,000) at Nuggets

Gafford has been one of the best per-minute producers throughout his career, which is a huge boost here since Dereck Lively is expected to sit. That should guarantee DG at least 25 minutes of action, and we saw this guy flirt with a 40-point average in that role last year. In fact, Gafford averaged 35 DK points per game in the 60 games he played at least 24 minutes last year. Gafford had 32 DK points across 30 minutes of play in his last matchup with Denver!

Peyton Watson, Nuggets ($4,400) vs. Mavericks

Watson is being overlooked because he doesn't provide much on the offensive end. That doesn't matter when considering his role because Watson is playing over 30 minutes a night with Gordon sidelined. That's led to Watson scoring at least 26 fantasy points in three straight outings, posting a 28-point average across 33 minutes a night. That's impossible to find from a $4,400 player but look for Denver to give him massive minutes to defend this talented Dallas backcourt.

