NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 20

Editor's note: This article was written prior to the news of Kawhi Leonard's absence

Slate Overview

PHI at BKN: 76ers lead the series 2-0, after taking care of business at home.

SAC at GSW: Kings are up 2-0, after two impressive home wins.

PHX at LAC: Series is tied at 1-1, after the Suns bounced back at home in Game 2.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Jalen McDaniels (illness): Questionable

GSW - Gary Payton (illness), Jordan Poole (ankle), Andrew Wiggins (shoulder): Questionable / Draymond Green (suspension), Andre Iguodala (wrist): OUT

PHX - Cameron Payne (back): Questionable

LAC - Paul George (knee): OUT, Kawhi Leonard (knee) OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,700) vs. Kings

Curry is averaging 29.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists across the first two games of the series, going over 40 DK points in each. He must bring another massive effort to help motivate his side in the absence of Draymond Green (suspension), as they return home trailing the series 0-2.

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($7,600) vs. 76ers

Despite trailing the series 0-2, Bridges has delivered two high-level performances, averaging 25.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He should continue to shine against the Sixers, who are giving up 13.0 threes per game in the series. He also will likely have an extra spark on home court, in what is essentially a must-win game.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard , Clippers ($9,500) vs. Suns

Leonard topped 55 DK points in Games 1 and 2, and is averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals in the series. He has an excellent chance to keep it rolling at home in Game 3, after he shot 54.5 percent from the field and totaled just five fouls over the first two games. He also must continue to lead the way for his squad in the absence of Paul George (knee).

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,600) at Clippers

Durant has scored 52 points across Games 1 and 2, notching a high of 63.3 DK points in Game 1. He faces a new challenge in his first road outing with the Suns in the playoffs but is likely to stay on track, after posting an average of 29.1 points per game on 56.0 percent shooting, including 40 percent from long range this season.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,000) at Warriors

Sabonis averaged 18.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals across Games 1 and 2. He faces a more favorable matchup on Game 3, as the Warriors are without their elite frontcourt defender, Draymond Green (suspension). The Warriors have also given up 14.5 offensive rebounds per game in the series, and the Kings' big man should continue to thrive on the glass.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,700) at Nets

Embiid managed to overpower the defensive barrage thrown at him through the first two games of the series, averaging 23.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per outing. He is likely to keep up the dominant play and continue to benefit from his size advantage in the frontcourt, while the Nets are giving up the fifth-most offensive rebounds in the postseason so far.

Value Picks

Mason Plumlee, Clippers ($3,700) vs. Suns

Plumlee was quiet in Game 2, but he amassed 23.8 DK points with seven points, 11 rebounds and two assists in Game 1. He will continue to see significant action off the bench and should flourish on the glass, as the Suns are giving up an average of 13.5 offensive rebounds in the playoffs.

Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,700) at Clippers

Craig is looking at his third consecutive start after he topped 30 DK points in the last two games. He has a strong chance to keep the momentum going, as the Suns gave up the league's seventh-most points per game to power forwards during the regular season.

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,500) vs. 76ers

O'Neale totaled 23 DK points in the previous game and is averaging 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last two. He should continue to find room to make an impact against the 76ers, who gave up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing bench players this season.

Eric Gordon, Clippers ($4,600) vs. Suns

Gordon is averaging 15.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists through Games 1 and 2. He will remain a go-to option on the offensive end in the absence of Paul George (knee), and he has a great chance to pad his stats at the foul line, as the Suns are giving up an average of 30.0 free throws per game in the postseason.

Terance Mann, Clippers ($4,000) vs. Suns

Mann has provided a steady supporting effort, with 10 points in both Games 1 and 2, including a high of 18.0 DK points. He should continue to find room to make an impact offensively, as the Suns gave up the league's sixth-most points per game to point guards in the regular season.

