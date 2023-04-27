NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at ATL: Celtics lead series 3-2. The Celtics won Games 1 and 2 at home but fell short in Game 3 in Atlanta. They bounced back in Game 4 and had a chance to close out the series in Boston in Game 5. However, the Hawks came up clutch on the road to stay alive in the series. Now, the Hawks host the Celtics in Game 6, with a chance to even up the series and force Game 7 against the East's second seed.

Injuries to Monitor

NONE: Neither team has any players listed on the injury report. Both sides ran nine-man rotations in the last game.

Elite Players

Guards

Derrick White, Celtics ($12,900) at Hawks

White is delivering at a high-level, averaging 19.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 blocks in the first round, including more than 40 DK points in Games 1 and 2. He is shooting 59 percent from the field in the series and should continue to make his way to the basket for easy lay ups, as the Hawks gave up the league's second-most points in the paint during the season.

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($12,900) vs. Celtics

Murray missed the last game due to suspension but is back in the line up for Game 6. He is averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals in the series, including a high of 55.5 DK points in Game 2.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($14,100) at Hawks

Brown tallied 51.3 DK points in the last game, which marked the second time he reached 50, while averaging 25.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals in the series. He should continue to shine against the Hawks' defense, as they gave up the league's most points per game to small forwards during the regular season.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($16,800) at Hawks

Tatum is averaging 26.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in the postseason, but he fell short with just 19 points at home in Game 5, as the Celtics missed a chance to close out the series. Tatum should be looking to bounce back with a major effort to help his squad wrap it up and avoid a Game 7. He topped 50 DK points in three of five games in the series, so far.

Al Horford, Celtics ($9,600) at Hawks

Horford continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 5.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks through the first round, including a high of 30 DK points in the most recent outing. He is likely to continue to thrive against the Hawks who had trouble containing opposing centers all season.

Expected Chalk

Trae Young, Hawks ($16,200) vs. Celtics

Young came up with a brilliant, season-saving performance in Game 5, with 38 points, four rebounds, 13 assists and two steals for a total of 68.5 DK points in 44 minutes of action. It marked the second straight game that he tallied at least 68 DK points, while he is averaging 29.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals through the series. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going with home-court advantage and an opportunity to force a Game 7.

Value Picks

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($6,900) vs. Celtics

Okongwu is averaging 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in the playoffs, including a high of 24.8 DK points in Game 2. He must continue to bring a major effort off the bench, and he has a great opportunity to pad his stats on the offensive glass, where the Celtics are giving up 12.2 rebounds per game.

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($3,900) vs. Celtics

Johnson has seen action in all five games of the first round and is averaging 4.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists, including a high of 18.8 DK points in Game 3. He should continue to see around 10 minutes per game and offers a solid option to fill in a star-studded lineup.

Saddiq Bey, Hawks ($6,600) vs. Celtics

Bey has been up-and-down in the first round, averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists through five games, including a high of 29 DK points in Game 3 and a low of 1.3 in Game 2. He has a good chance to come up on the higher side of his potential, building on momentum from a strong performance in the previous outing and also benefitting from being back on home court.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($8,100)

Bogdanovic has been a significant contributor through the first-round, averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, including a high of 40.5 DK points in the previous outing. He must continue to help his side overcome the odds and should find room to score from deep, as the Celtics are giving up a three-point percentage of 36.5 in the series.

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($8,700) at Hawks

Brogdon surpassed 22 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 37.8 in Game 2. He is averaging 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the series and has a great chance to keep rolling against the Hawks, who gave up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing bench players during the regular season.

